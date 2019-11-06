Langley family runs annual Christmas toy drive in memory of son with an ‘old soul’

Keian Blundell passed away in 2014 when he was six years old

A young Langley boy was discharged from BC Children’s Hospital just in time to be at home on Christmas Day 2012 to open gifts with his family. Instead he returned to the hospital with a wagon full of gifts for all the kids who couldn’t go home.

“It really showed how much older he was. He had an old soul,” said his dad, Ryan.

Now, in memory of six-year-old Keian Blundell, his family runs an annual toy drive benefiting BC Children’s Hospital and Canuck Place, alongside a bottle drive to support families whose children are receiving treatment.

Keian was diagnosed with t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in January 2012 and was admitted to BC Children’s Hospital for treatment. Although, Keian was discharged from the hospital ahead of Christmas Day that year, he came back wearing a Santa hat to hand deliver 16 toys to all the kids on the ward, Ryan Blundell, Keian’s father, told the Langley Advance Times.

Keian was able to return with a wagon full of Christmas cheer in 2013, but passed away in January 2014. His family has continued to run a holiday toy drive in his honour.

READ MORE: RCMP honour Langley boy’s wish by continuing his toy drive for sick kids

“He understood what was important,” Ryan said. “He still was a child at heart, but he also knew that… he was lucky to still have some resemblance of a normal life.”

The family will be hosting their annual Team Keian Bottle Drive on Nov. 16 at the Real Canadian Superstore parking lot at 19851 Willowbrook Dr. in Langley.

“We wanted to do it, because we had benefited from somebody doing a bottle drive to help raise money for us… we wanted to make sure that the families had support… just to give that bit of relief, albeit temporary, so they can focus on the most important thing which is family,” said Ryan.

The family started the bottle drive in the fall of 2014. Ryan estimates the recycling campaign has raised about $10,000.

In addition to collecting recyclable at the bottle drive this month, the family will also be accepting cash donations. Those who are unable to make it to the grocery chain can take their recyclables to the Langley Bottle Depot at 20137 Industrial Ave. and apply the donations to the account Team Keian.

READ MORE: Fraser Valley gets a jump on the holiday season

“We have an idea what families go through when it comes to this and this makes an impact on them so they don’t have to worry about where [their] food is going to come from next,” said Ryan.

In addition to the bottle drive, Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive is happening now until Dec. 13.

New and unwrapped toys can be dropped off at Kids in the Grove at West Langley Elementary (9403 212th St.), Garaventa Lift (18920 36th Ave. in Surrey), at any Surrey RCMP detachment, Burnaby RCMP (6355 Deer Lake Ave.), any Burnaby Community Police office, and Princess Auto (15 King Edward St. in Coquitlam).

Donated toys must be unwrapped so they can be sorted and gifted to children with their age in mind, according to Ryan. He also suggested the public donate gift cards.

“We want to help spread his love, share his story and inspire others,” said Ryan about carrying out Keian’s legacy.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Ferries budgets $200M to add four more hybrid-electric vessels to fleet

Just Posted

New banners honour Pitt Meadows veterans

Family members appreciate display for Remembrance Day service

Maple Ridge girl relays a soldier’s love story

Sydney Colpitts was so moved by her great grandparents’ courtship that she shared it in a poem

Pitt Meadows Day to be managed by the city

New committee to be formed in the coming months

Maple Ridge rallies for Polegato family

Rare genetic condition taking teen son’s ability to walk

Coastal Rangers watched over B.C. during Second World War

Militia group’s intent was to stall any invasion

VIDEO: Visit Royal BC Museum’s rare fish, explore how ‘citizen science’ advances research

Porcupine fish, trigger fish, louvar and more found by British Columbians

BC Ferries budgets $200M to add four more hybrid-electric vessels to fleet

Vessels expected to arrive in 2022

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Liberal winners, losers to gather for first time since disappointing election result

Vancouver MP Hedy Fry said the people who have their finger on the pulse of the nation are the MPs

Vancouver expropriates two derelict hotels on the Downtown Eastside for $1 each

Lawyer Evan Cooke said his clients had received at least 10 offers for the properties

B.C. cop with terminal brain cancer hopes for treatment in the U.S.

Fundraisers planned for Ryan Masales of Abbotsford to cover $200,000 in medical costs

Chilliwack woman struck by train while trying to save man has partial hand amputation

17 months after Julie Callaghan was dubbed a hero she fights for normalcy and against ongoing pain

Lower Mainland gas prices could see 10-cent drop Thursday, expert says

This would mark the biggest price drop in a single day in the past decade in the region

Man who killed wife in Mission in 2002 seeks earlier parole eligibility

Jamie Kokotailo received life sentence for stabbing wife multiple times

Most Read