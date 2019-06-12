Gary Hee. File photo

Langley mayor to take up hospital parking fees with Fraser Health

A local petition with more than 3,000 signatures is going to the Fraser Health Authority

  • Jun. 12, 2019 12:40 p.m.
  • News

A petition to remove parking fees for people visiting Langley Memorial Hospital’s ER will be taken up by the Township’s mayor and council.

Gary Hee’s petition – which currently has nearly 3,300 signatures – will be presented to the Fraser Health Authority by Mayor Jack Froese at a future FHA meeting.

The council unanimously approved a motion by Coun. Kim Richter to take the petition to the health authority, which runs Langley Memorial and most other hospitals and medical facilities in the region.

“Wow, it’s for real!” a pleased Hee said after council voted.

Hee, a former council candidate, began circulating the petition on April 12, aiming to get 2,500 signatures.

He is asking for the province, LMH board, mayors and councils of Langley City and Township to “collaborate to remove parking fees placed upon us or our vehicles while attending the hospital emergency department premises for medical reasons during and up to a four hour period.”

Hee said he wanted to have 2,500 signatures by the time he turned 75 in July, and he more than passed that goal.

At present, anyone who makes it to the hospital in their own vehicle, as well as friends and relatives who drop off patients at the ER, have to pay for parking, as do all other visitors to the hospital.

Those not paying for parking can be ticketed.

The parking fees have long been a sore point for many hospital visitors, with discussions on them coming up during several recent local civic elections.

However, it is Fraser Health that controls the parking lots, not local governments.

The parking lots at LMH have been in the news several times recently. An expansion of the ER means a restructuring that will slightly reduce the total number of spaces available in general parking.

In addition, staff have complained after the lights went out multiple times this spring in the staff and visitor parking lots at night, leaving them to get to their cars in the dark.

READ MORE: Campaign against Langley Hospital parking fees reaches goal of 2,500 signatures

READ MORE: Parking lot blackout at LMH a serious issue, say nurses

READ MORE: Fewer parking spaces planned for Langley Memorial

On Tuesday, June 4, Hee delivered his petition to the provincial legislature in Victoria.

At the time it had 3,172 names, he said, and after a week, as of Tuesday, June 11, the number of signatures had increased to 3,279.

“I still have petitions out there,” Hee said, “so I expect the number will go up [again].

He is also collecting names online at www.garybhee.ca.

Hee plans to shut down the petition on July 23.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Ford recalls Explorers, F-150s for suspension and transmission issues
Next story
B.C. rose named The Divine Miss M in honour of Bette Midler

Just Posted

Update: Two Maple Ridge men identified as victims in fatal Okanagan boat crash

Friends from Maple Ridge killed in Osoyoos Saturday

Inspiring book by Maple Ridge author, now a movie

Mathew Biju wrote about man who helped people escape poverty

Log house dog house built for one in Maple Ridge

Grade 12 student Samuel Smith built the dog house as a final project for the SD42 Connex program

Conservation officers says waste collection system attracts bears

Garbage can be on the streets all day in Maple Ridge

Fraser Health responds to call for overdose prevention site in Maple Ridge

Protests at authority offices on Tuesday

‘Eat vegetables’ among advice given from ages 4 to 90 in B.C. students’ video

‘Character Matters’ project produced by Grade 6 students in Abbotsford

B.C. rose named The Divine Miss M in honour of Bette Midler

Rose breeder Brad Jalbert of Select Roses in Langley is being recognized in New York

Langley mayor to take up hospital parking fees with Fraser Health

A local petition with more than 3,000 signatures is going to the Fraser Health Authority

Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family

B.C. First Nation leaders to call for return of sacred burial grounds

Province and developer have yet to reach agreement to turn over Lightning Rock site in Abbotsford

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

Potential witnesses sought in Okanagan physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

Stephen Witvoet, a pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing trial on two counts of sexual assault

Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

B.C. lumber layoffs aim to stop falling wood products prices

Production cut as North American stud price dips below $300

Most Read