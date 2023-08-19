Fatal collision has the eastbound lanes of Glover Road closed from Mufford Crescent to 216th Street early Saturday morning, Aug. 19. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley resident struck and killed in collision early Saturday morning

Police are investigating the fatal incident

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in the 6400 block of Glover Road in Langley early Saturday morning (Aug. 19).

Police responded to reports of a vehicle incident around 2:25 a.m.

The eastbound lanes of Glover Road are closed to traffic between Mufford Crescent and 216th Street.

Sgt. Joe Leeson of the Langley RCMP said the victim is confirmed to have been a Langley resident.

Police and investigators were on scene.

Cones were lined along the road, and a red mobile scooter could be seen turned onto its side.

Some debris was also on the road.

Leeson said the road is expected to be opened within an hour.

Those travelling east can detour to 208th Street.

