Langley street closed due to serious crash

The intersection of 196th Street and 32nd Avenue in Langley was closed off Saturday (Aug. 6) following a serious crash.

According to a Langley Advance Times freelancer, the crash involved a working truck pulling a trailer, a VW car and a Hyundai SUV.

There were unconfirmed reports two people died in one of the vehicles.

Langley RCMP along with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) were on scene investigating the collision.

It happened around 5 p.m.

An online post by police said the area would be closed off for several hours.

