Carrie Shogan, founder of Aldergrove’s Little Oink Bank Pig Sanctuary, spoke to a group of demonstrators at a vigil held for activist Regan Russell. (Langley Pig Save/Special to the Star)

Langley vigil demands justice for Ontario animal activist killed protesting in front of slaughterhouse

More than two dozen people gathered at Britco Pork to remember Regan Russell, and fight Bill 156

It wasn’t a typical protest that saw more than two dozen animal welfare advocates gather in somber silence in front of Langley’s Britco Pork plant at the 22900-block of Fraser Highway on June 24.

It was a candelight vigil that saw flowers laid upon concrete and signs demanding legislative change after an Ontario animal activist was killed last month mid-protest.

The demonstration was organized by Langley Pig Save, part of the Canada Save Movement that aims to bear witness to animals as they arrive for slaughter, by picketing transport trucks outside of plants.

On June 19, Regan Russell, 65, was struck by a transport truck in Burlington while offering pigs-in-transit a cool drink of water outside Fearman’s Pork plant.

A spokesperson for Sofina Foods, owner of Fearman’s Pork, said the company is fully cooperating with a police investigation into the death.

“It is so incredibly painful and equally as beautiful to see how death can bring this community together,” said a Langley Pig Save spokesperson.

Carrie Shogan, founder of Aldergrove’s Little Oink Bank Pig Sanctuary, spoke to the group, bringing attention to the fact that Russell had been interacting with pigs before they were trucked off into the slaughterhouse.

“Activists ask drivers to stop for two minutes so they might witness the animals and provide all-too-brief comfort,” explained Shogun about her advocacy.

In Langley, Shogan said that trucks transporting pigs into Britco Pork do not stop for animal activists.

“They make a quick and efficient left turn… we know they see us… we watch the gate close behind them and later we watch the trucks bounce out – empty.”

“Regan Russell stood in a place like this one, she stood at Fearmans slaughterhouse, offering what comfort she could,” Shogan continued.

Russell died two days after Ontario passed Bill 156, Shogan added, which if made into law will make such demonstrations illegal.

It will prohibit trespassers at food-processing properties where farm animals are kept or from engaging in “unauthorized interactions” with them.

In Ontario, people will be required by law to obtain consent from the plant/farm owner before standing on their property.

If a person enters the site on false pretences, legislation details that consent is automatically revoked.

If found on the plant or farm property, people like protestors could incur fines of up to $25,000.

RELATED: Animals rights activist killed while protesting pigs en route to Ontario slaughterhouse

“It’s intended to hide rampant and industry-wide animal abuse and prevent animal activists, whistleblowers, media, and others from performing their vital role in exposing the horrific treatment of farmed animals,” Shogan declared.

“As Regan herself said: ‘People say we’re breaking the law by storming? How do you think women got the right to vote? How do you think slavery was abolished? People stood up and broke laws’.”

Protestors in Langley are calling for the repeal of Bill 156, which Shogan says “violates Charter rights, and the rights of farmed animals.”

A few of their signs on June 24 read: “The meat industry killed Regan Russell,” and “Compassion is not a crime.”

animal welfareLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Comments are closed

Previous story
In troubled times: Independence Day in a land of confusion
Next story
PHOTOS: B.C.’s top doc picks up personalized Fluevog shoes, tours mural exhibition

Just Posted

LETTER: All Washington plate owners can’t be Canadian residents

A Maple Ridge man questions presence of U.S. vehicles in the Canada, despite closed borders

Residential real estate market rebounding well: long-time realtor

House prices, sales, and listings in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are moving on an upward trajectory

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are prepared for high Fraser River levels

Peak numbers are expected to be below trigger levels for both cities

‘Protect our jobs,” say laid-off hotel workers to MLA Lisa Beare

Delegation delivered a petition to Maple Ridge MLA office on Friday

LOOKING BACK: A ride down memory lane or in this case Dewdney Trunk Road

Maple Ridge’s museum director offers a history lessson on how the major thoroughfare came to be

VIDEO: Musqueam Chief captures captivating footage of bald eagle catching meal

‘This is why we have chosen to live here since time immemorial,’ Chief Wayne Sparrow’s nephew says

Okanagan school drops ‘Rebels’ sports team name, citing links with U.S. Civil War

Name and formerly-used images “fly in the face” of the district’s human rights policy, says board chair

PHOTOS: B.C.’s top doc picks up personalized Fluevog shoes, tours mural exhibition

Murals of Gratitude exhibit includes at least one portrait of Henry alongside paintings of health-care workers

Langley vigil demands justice for Ontario animal activist killed protesting in front of slaughterhouse

More than two dozen people gathered at Britco Pork to remember Regan Russell, and fight Bill 156

In troubled times: Independence Day in a land of confusion

Buffeted by invisible forces and just plain worn out, the United States of America celebrates its 244th birthday

Stop enforcing sex work laws during COVID-19, advocates say

There are provisions in Canada’s prostitution laws that make workers immune from prosecution, but not from arrest

Liberal party finished 2019 having spent $43 million, raised $42 million

All political parties had until midnight June 30 to submit their financial reports for last year

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

White-throated sparrows have changed their tune, B.C. study unveils

Study marks an unprecedented development scientists say has caused them to sit up and take note

Most Read