A large barn fire took place behind Neufeld Farm Market on King Road in Abbotsford on Monday morning (May 1). (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Large barn fire fills Abbotsford skies with smoke

Structure fire closed King Road and caused delays on Highway 1

Fire destroyed a barn behind Neufeld Farms on King Road in Abbotsford on Monday morning (May 1).

Heavy smoke was visible throughout much of Abbotsford just after 8 a.m. The barn was apparently empty at the time.

King Road was currently closed in both directions between Clearbrook Road and Columbia Street.

There were also delays on the highway, and reports of heavy smoke drifting across the lanes.

More details will be released as they become available.

