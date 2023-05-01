Large barn fire fills Abbotsford skies with smoke

A large barn fire took place behind Neufeld Farm Market on King Road in Abbotsford on Monday morning (May 1). (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Fire destroyed a barn behind Neufeld Farms on King Road in Abbotsford on Monday morning (May 1).

Heavy smoke was visible throughout much of Abbotsford just after 8 a.m. The barn was apparently empty at the time.

King Road was currently closed in both directions between Clearbrook Road and Columbia Street.

There were also delays on the highway, and reports of heavy smoke drifting across the lanes.

More details will be released as they become available.

Massive fire in barn behind Neufeld Farm Market on King Road. pic.twitter.com/XesrZv1QJL — Vikki Hopes (@VikkiHopes) May 1, 2023

King Road is currently closed in both directions between Clearbrook Road and Columbia Street due to a structure fire in the area. Heavy smoke can be seen in the area. pic.twitter.com/whGJaEB5HL — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) May 1, 2023

