Large collection of sturgeon found dead along Fraser River

Five dead sturgeons were found along the Fraser River in Haney on Sept. 10, 2022. (Sandy Atkin/Special to The News)Five dead sturgeons were found along the Fraser River in Haney on Sept. 10, 2022. (Sandy Atkin/Special to The News)
Vultures were found eating the five dead sturgeons along the Fraser River in Haney on Sept. 10, 2022. (Sandy Atkin/Special to The News)Vultures were found eating the five dead sturgeons along the Fraser River in Haney on Sept. 10, 2022. (Sandy Atkin/Special to The News)
A map indicating where the five dead sturgeons were found along the Fraser River in Haney on Sept. 10, 2022. (Sandy Atkin/Special to The News)A map indicating where the five dead sturgeons were found along the Fraser River in Haney on Sept. 10, 2022. (Sandy Atkin/Special to The News)

On Saturday morning, five dead sturgeon were found grouped together along the Haney neighbourhood section of the Fraser River.

Local resident Sandy Atkin spotted the collection of deceased fish when he was walking his dog along the river at approximately 10:30 am.

“I expect to see a couple of things washed up along that area, but it seemed strange that there was five of them,” said Atkin.

He described the sturgeons as being quite big and mentioned that he also found another one washed up in the same area three weeks ago.

“No pieces seemed to be cut out or missing,” said Atkin. “But there was a whole flock of vultures eating the insides of them.”

Atkin noted that three of the fish were within five feet of eachother, while the remaining two were less than 20 feet away.

The News has reached out to multiple fish and wildlife organizations for comment.

More information to come.

