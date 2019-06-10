Back yard chickens proposed for only large lots. (THE NEWS/files)

Large lots only proposed for Maple Ridge back yard hens

Staff suggest pilot program at first

Maple Ridge council is looking a pilot program that would allow the keeping of backyard chickens, but only on large lots in the rural areas.

A report compiled June 11 following public consultation last year suggests that people be allowed to keep a maximum of four, and a minimum of two hens. The hens would have to be at least four months old, while no crowing roosters would be allowed.

When it comes to the type of chicken coops, the enclosures would have to be at least two metres in height with a total maximum floor area of 9.2 square metres or 100 sq. ft.

The chicken coop would also have to be able to be closed at night to keep out coyotes and cougars and would have to be surrounded by electric fencing.

Chicken coops would have to be located at the back of property with shelter from the elements with the animals provided adequate food, water shelter, ventilation, light and veterinary care.

Manure would be expected to be kept on site and used as compost or otherwise legally disposed of by the resident.

However, staff are taking a cautious approach as to where chickens would be allowed and are suggesting that initially, chickens would only be allowed on lots between 1,200 sq. metres and 2,000 sq. m., (13,000 to 21,500 sq. ft.) or up to three-quarters of an acre.

That would mean people who live on smaller properties in Albion, Silver Valley or Hammond would not be allowed to keep backyard chickens, unless council decided later to reduce the lot sizes required to keep the fowl. Staff also suggest that a two-year pilot program could be introduced, allowing 20 residences, on large lots, between 1,200 and 2,000 sq. m, to keep chickens on a trial basis.

Consultation took place in 2018 with more than 900 people completing the backyard hen survey.

Council will consider the report at its Tuesday workshop for forwarding to its committee meeting.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fraser Valley woman survives being hit by train
Next story
Man allegedly attacks multiple people at Okanagan Sikh Temple

Just Posted

Maple Ridge live streaming Raptors game

A screen has been set up in Memorial Peace Park

Fraser Valley woman survives being hit by train

Woman in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after being struck by train in Hope on Saturday

Maple Ridge man one of two dead after Okanagan boating crash

RCMP confirmed two men have died in a boating collision on June 9

Maple Ridge students learn more from volunteering in addition to giving back

Students from Webster’s Corners elementary go two times a week to the Salvation Army to volunteer

Untrending: Catching the video wave

Video streaming allows broadcasters to share with their online community in real time.

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Conservative leader says the treatment ‘is its own tragedy, and does not fall into that category’

Fans pumped for potentially championship-clinching Raptors game tonight

It’s the first time a Canadian team has had a chance at winning the NBA finals

Genocide against Indigenous women and girls ‘obvious,’ says chief commissioner

Andrew Scheer rejection that conclusion from the inquiry

Kiefer Sutherland asks Doug Ford to stop using grandfather Tommy Douglas’s name

‘After all, I knew Tommy Douglas and you sir, are no Tommy Douglas’

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Langley tourism board threatens to sue B&B owner for online defamation

Tourism Langley has threatened to sue Wally Martin for defamation over online comments

Couples struggling to conceive are better off not smoking pot: Canadian doctor

Large studies on whether cannabis use is linked to reduced fertility are needed

Man allegedly attacks multiple people at Okanagan Sikh Temple

RCMP say the alleged assault isn’t believed to be religiously motivated

Most Read