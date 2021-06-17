VIDEO: Sudden death leads to large police presence in Pitt Meadows

RCMP officers, ambulance, and a police helicopter responded to a sudden death in Pitt Meadows Thursday morning, June 17.
At around 10 a.m. police attended the scene on Patrick Road just north of McDonald Road as a helicopter circled above.
A police vehicle and two ambulances were staged at the corner of McDonald and Harris and a unmarked police vehicle was seen driving up and down Harris, just north of McDonald Road where two other officers could be seen standing on another property.
The death is not considered suspicious, said Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.
