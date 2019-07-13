Large police presence near Maple Ridge tent city

There was a large police presence around the Maple Ridge homeless camp on Friday night, after police received a report of a gun shot.

Ridge Meadows RCMP confirmed Saturday there was a large police presence in the 11600 block area of 224 street last night, in the area of Anita Place Tent City. At around 10:55 p.m., police received several reports from callers who believed they heard what sounded like a firearm at or near the St. Anne Avenue encampment. Extensive patrols and canvassing in the area revealed no evidence in line with the complaints, said a police press release.

“The public can expect to see a large police presence when responding to a call of this nature, as we take these incidents very seriously,” said Insp. Aaron Paradis. “In this case no evidence was found and no injuries were discovered or reported.”



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter