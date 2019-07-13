Large police presence near Maple Ridge tent city

Reports of shot fired on Friday night, police find no evidence

There was a large police presence around the Maple Ridge homeless camp on Friday night, after police received a report of a gun shot.

Ridge Meadows RCMP confirmed Saturday there was a large police presence in the 11600 block area of 224 street last night, in the area of Anita Place Tent City. At around 10:55 p.m., police received several reports from callers who believed they heard what sounded like a firearm at or near the St. Anne Avenue encampment. Extensive patrols and canvassing in the area revealed no evidence in line with the complaints, said a police press release.

“The public can expect to see a large police presence when responding to a call of this nature, as we take these incidents very seriously,” said Insp. Aaron Paradis. “In this case no evidence was found and no injuries were discovered or reported.”

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comments are closed

Previous story
VIDEO: Using scrap materials, man build workout equipment at B.C. tent city
Next story
VIDEO: One stabbed in Langley City incident

Just Posted

Large police presence near Maple Ridge tent city

Reports of shot fired on Friday night, police find no evidence

Tyler O’Neill gets unique bobblehead

Maple Ridge slugger in second season of Major League Baseball

Real estate sales way below June average

House sales down 13 per cent in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meeadows over last three months

Bees, Blueberries and Maple Ridge Burrards

Things to do in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this weekend

MacDuff’s Call: Take the time to listen to the old stories, and pass them down

Family members pass away without sharing knowledge

VIDEO: Using scrap materials, man build workout equipment at B.C. tent city

Made of reused wood, ropes and metal, the machine could be Shane Knight’s ticket to competitions

VIDEO: One stabbed in Langley City incident

Victim expected to survive

B.C. artist designs coin for Royal Canadian Mint

“I was quite blown away that I won it.”

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

B.C. VIEWS: Will the NDP lose money selling marijuana?

Government monopoly sounds great, if you work there

When the hospital becomes home: B.C. girl, 7, has spent a third of her life in pediatric unit

Mother grateful for the care her daughter received at VGH Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

Canada to compensate 718 gay-purge victims in class-action settlement

The settlement was a cornerstone of a sweeping federal apology delivered in November 2017

Former polygamous leader to be sentenced next week in B.C. child bride case

James Oler to return to Cranbrook Supreme Court on Monday; crown to present sentencing options

VIDEO: Fire crews rescue horse stuck in ditch in Abbotsford

Pulleys and ropes help ease horse out of predicament

Most Read