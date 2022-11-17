Large power outage puts 1,400 in the dark in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

Map shows large power outage impacting customers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (BC Hydro/Special to The News)

There is a large power outage in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on a windy Thursday morning.

Trees went down across wires, cutting the power to almost 1,400 BC Hydro customers at 8:19 a.m.

According to Hydro, crews are on their way, and will arrive on scene at approximately 9:25 a.m.

The area is north of the Lougheed Highway, and impacts a large area west of 224th Street all the way to the Pitt River, and stretching north past Sturgeon Slough.

There is no Hydro estimate of when the power will be back on.

There is another outage impacting 371 customers in the Ruskin area, and the cause is still under investigation.

High winds have almost 2,600 customers without power in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast, across 15 outages, and also put another 3,100 customers on Vancouver Island in the dark as of 9 a.m.

More details as they become available.