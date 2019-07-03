Large quantities of drugs and cash seized at properties in Chilliwack and Surrey

Five arrests made after seizure of meth, cocaine, fentanyl, a firearm, vehicles and $41,000 cash

Drugs and cash seized by the RCMP during the execution of search warrants at properties in Chilliwack and Surrey on June 5 and June 13, 2019. (RCMP)

Large amounts of drugs and cash were seized last month in a wide-ranging RCMP operation from Chilliwack to Surrey.

The investigation initiated in late 2018 by the Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit Drug Section (CRU) targeted individuals suspected of supplying bulk quantities of illegal drugs for trafficking in Chilliwack.

Evidence gathered led to the execution of a search warrant in Chilliwack followed by four searches in Surrey linked to street level drug distribution in Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Langley, and Surrey

On June 5, 2019 Chilliwack CRU supported by the Priority Target Team (PTT) executed a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrant of a residence in the 46000-block of Princess Avenue in Chilliwack.

Seized in that search was approximately 13 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of fentanyl, 10 grams of cocaine, a revolver, ammunition, $6,000 cash and a vehicle.

Two people arrested during the search were later released from custody.

After that was a search executed on June 13 at Surrey addresses in the 12000-block of McLelland Road, 2200-block of 172 Street, 1700-block of 176 Street, and the 9300-block of 194 Street by Chilliwack CRU supported by Chilliwack PTT, and Surrey RCMP Drug Section.

Seizures at those addresses included: approximately 2.4 kilograms of methamphetamine, 590 grams of cocaine, 320 grams of fentanyl, one litre of GHB, 16 kilograms of caffeine, 2.8 kilograms of an unidentified powder substance, paraphernalia associated to drug trafficking, $35,000 cash and a vehicle.

Three individuals arrested during the searches were later released from custody by police.

“The Surrey RCMP continues to work with our policing partners throughout the Lower Mainland to address the illicit drug market within our communities,” said Supt. Shawn Gill, Community Services Officer with the Surrey RCMP. “As criminals do not work within jurisdictional boundaries, neither will police, and we will continue to interdict these individuals no matter where they conduct their illegal activities.”

All circumstances of the investigation will be forwarded in a report by the RCMP to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for their assessment of CDSA charges.

“This multi-jurisdictional investigation has led to the seizure of a very significant quantity of illicit drugs which otherwise would have been distributed throughout multiple B.C. communities,” said Insp. Grant Wilson of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

