Lorraine Bates of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society gets her last donation from Stephen Kolasa, who collected pop cans and scrap metal from the now-closed Hammond Cedar mill. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Last donation from Hammond Cedar millwright

For 22 years cans from the mill gave thousands to Christmas Hamper Society

Lorraine Bates had mixed emotions as she accepted a cheque for $2,000 this week.

The organizer of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society received her last donation from an employee of Hammond Cedar who has been giving to the cause for decades.

“They have been doing it since 1997,” said Bates, noting the funds are mostly raised through cashing in pop cans from the employees. “He was sad when he brought it in.”

“He just said ‘This is the last one Lorraine,’ and gave me a hug.”

Interfor closed the mill at the end of October after it operated for more than a century.

Stephen Kolasa was a millwright at the mill, and one of 200 people who worked there who lost his job. There had been an employee who collected pop cans around the mill, for his own ‘beer money.’ Then 22 years ago Kolasa took over when that employee retired, and decided to donate to charity.

He chose the Christmas Hamper, and considers it a great cause.

“They do a really good job of supporting people in the community,” he said. “And they’re all volunteers, so it’s all going to people in need.”

Kolasa also took scrap metal where he could to beef up the donation. This year, he pitched in $800 of his own funds, to make the last cheque a big one.

He estimates the mill’s metals resulted in a combined donation of $30,000 over the years. Bates said it was one of the more regular sources of funding for the society.

With the mill closing, Kolasa was near enough to retirement that he decided “it’s time.”

He said his co-workers who are young and skilled have been able to find new jobs, although some have had to leave the city. Others who are older are having a tougher time finding employment, he said.

“I know some people who are struggling. For people in their 50s it’s not easy,” he said.

“You cannot replace those jobs. It’s the end of an era – everyone thought that place would be there forever.”

 

@NeilCorbett18
ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man’s body found wrapped in rug near Kamloops dumpster; RCMP investigating
Next story
Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Just Posted

Last donation from Hammond Cedar millwright

For 22 years cans from the mill gave thousands to Christmas Hamper Society

Letter: Democracy and global warming

The withdrawal of the U.S. from the Paris agreement is a disgrace.

Update: Police lift search for missing Maple Ridge senior, family and neighbours continue

Searchers combed rural area for two days, for 72-year-old man with dementia

Citizen Ink: The disturbing trend of weaponizing language

Learning to recognize logical fallacies is a key component of critical thinking.

West Coast Express Santa Train coming to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Free return ticket downtown Vancouver in exchange for donation for the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society

B.C. woman describes state-of-the-art Parkinson’s treatment as ‘miraculous’

After a long wait for Deep Brain Stimulation procedure, excruciating symptoms are disappearing

Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Clear evidence the RCMP was watching in 2015 has made activist Rachel Small more wary

Man’s body found wrapped in rug near Kamloops dumpster; RCMP investigating

Investigators working to determine timeline leading to man’s death

Man dead after car goes airborne in speed-related crash in Vancouver

Police are calling the crash serious

Chilliwack scientist shocked to hear climate change denial from some school trustees

‘Shouldn’t they be looking after the best interests of the children?’ – Carin Bondar

Scheer cautions against internal fighting in speech in Conservative heartland

Scheer’s speech Alberta received a warm, but by no means raucous, reception

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Three of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

BC Silver Alert co-founder calls 2019 a tragic year for seniors with dementia

Chilliwack hit especially hard with two older people found deceased since August

Most Read