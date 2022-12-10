Late-night collision shuts down Pitt Meadows road for several hours

A vehicle struck a pedestrian at Ford Detour Road and McTavish Road on the evening of Dec. 9

On Friday evening, Dec. 9, a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Pitt Meadows, closing down a rural road for several hours.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to the scene at Ford Detour Road and McTavish Road, where a victim was found in a ditch.

The Integrated Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was called in the investigate the scene.

Ford Detour Road remained closed for several hours while the investigation was completed.

There is not yet any word on the severity of the injuries or whether the incident was fatal.

More information as it becomes available.

