Late-night transit pitched for Metro Vancouver, but SkyTrain not recommended

TransLink has proposed increasing late-night transit, but the plan doesn’t include SkyTrain.

In a report given to Metro Vancouver mayors at TransLink headquarters on Thursday, TransLink suggested implementing a “Night Bus” or “Shadow Bus,” similar to the bus hub being piloted from downtown Vancouver and taking people to Surrey, Coquitlam and cities within Greater Vancouver.

READ MORE: TransLink rolls out night bus ‘hub’ aimed at making Granville strip safer

These buses would include minimal stops and at this point would not include Maple Ridge or Langley.

Looking into late-night service started late last spring. This included forming a steering committee with business groups, hospitality, law enforcement and other groups.

Thursday’s proposal stems from a technical study that was also commissioned and has been underway since last year. The study included looking at how other major cities across the world handle late-night services, such as London and New York, as well as what a 24-hour service during seven and two days a week would look like.

Funding for any form of late-night services has not been approved by the council, and would be part of Phase 3 in the 10-Year Investment Plan into 2020.

In the meantime, TransLink has worked to address the need for late-night services by rolling out 10 bus routes that start in Vancouver and connect to Coquitlam, Surrey and the Greater Vancouver region.

Late-night service, or 24-hour service on SkyTrain faces numerous barriers

The key issue with late-night service is that SkyTrain wasn’t designed for 24-7 service, and the downtime is used for maintenance along the track and in the train cars, according to the technical report. In most systems outside of Metro Vancouver, there is still a window of time for maintenance, TransLink said.

Staff looked at the possibility of a 24-2 service, meaning 24 hour services for two days a week, most likely Friday and Saturday.

Core constraints for TransLink include the extra funds it would cost to run for more hours through the week, the report reads, which could impact other projects in the near future, as well as non-priority upgrades to the existing transit system.

Extra funds would be needed to potentially build a new worksite for maintenance to be done on the trains, which would need to be downtown Vancouver, the report reads.

READ MORE: Proposed TransLink changes could bring double-decker buses to South Surrey

At the same time, one hour of service would be removed each day on Sunday to Thursday. If that hour of service happened during the final hour of weekday service, at roughly midnight, his could mean one million people annually would lose access to the transit system.

Why not just extend Friday and Saturday services by one hour?

As it stands, the final train of the Expo Line leaves Waterfront Station at 1:16 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:15 a.m. on Sunday and holidays.

READ MORE: TransLink reveals new plans for proposed Surrey-Langley SkyTrain

TransLink found that adding an hour on Friday and Saturday would decrease the maintenance from two hours to one hour and 45 minutes, which wouldn’t be possible for the full maintenance needs, the report reads.

The promise by the province for ride hailing also was a factor in potential loss of ridership in a late-night or 24-hour service model, TransLink said.

Working with taxi and ride-hailing companies could help increase more service options, TransLink said.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.