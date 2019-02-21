Latest concept for 240th Street bridge cheaper, lower

No timeline though for second access to Maple Ridge suburb

The latest design for a new bridge across the South Alouette River is a shorter, lower and cheaper version than previous proposals, Maple Ridge council heard at its Feb. 12 workshop.

But it’s going to be years before any second crossing is built at 240th Street because senior government money is needed for the project which now is roughly estimated to cost $32 million.

“The bridge is significantly lower and less intrusive,” transportation manager Purvez Irani told council.

“This second crossing into Silver Valley will be required,” given projected growth in traffic volumes, he said, adding that the bridge is part of the city’s transportation strategy.

City engineer Dave Pollock said the approach ramps for the bridge would stretch from the north side of the river to Fern Crescent and 128th Avenue. A road allowance currently allows for that.

“We’ve always planned for a bridge here. This is a heck of a lot less invasive than the original bridge that was going to be going through this corridor,” said Mayor Michael Morden.

“We’ve come under fire a few times, because we’re a younger, developing community, that we end up stranding certain communities, especially when we’ve got downed power poles. We saw that at 232nd Street this last weekend, ” Morden said. That road was closed for three days as crews removed trees and downed power poles after the Feb. 8 and 9 windstorms.

Bridge costs and concepts however are only rough estimates. More details about the project will be available this spring as the city works on its plan for extending Abernethy Way eastward from 232nd Street to 256th Street in order to coordinate the two projects. Maple Ridge in 2017, approved a $200,000 study to try to find a route for extending Abernethy Way to the industrial area at 256th Street.

Public works manager Frank Quinn said that a significant part of Maple Ridge’s share of the cost of a new bridge will come from development cost charges the city levies in order to fund infrastructure.

The bridge would be another access into Golden Ears Provincial Park as well, “So we’d certainly be looking to the province to provide some financial assistance,” Quinn said.

A 2008 study looked at two more expensive concepts, one, a higher elevation bridge would have been comparable in height to the Golden Ears Way overpass at 200th Street and Lougheed Highway. A second design would have been the same height as the current 232nd Street bridge and would be 440 metres long and cost $47 million.

However, whatever the design, “There’s no definitive timeline on it at this point in time,” Quinn said.

Neither has there been any decision as to whether the bridge will be two or four lanes.

It’s possible that next phase of the extension of Abernethy Way could be to just 240th Street, and thus connect to the new bridge, providing a second access point to Golden Ears Provincial Park.

The city also will talk with TransLink to see if that part of 240th Street can be added to the major road network which would mean it would qualify for some regional funding.