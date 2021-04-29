Metro is beginning its messaging about water conservation, and watering restrictions begin on May 1. (Special to The News)

Lawn watering regulation begins Saturday in Metro

Two mornings a week for lawns, but hand watering not restricted

Lawn watering restrictions begin on Saturday.

The onset of spring weather is a reminder that hotter and drier days are ahead, and it’s time to conserve the region’s drinking water, according to Metro Vancouver.

“We have some of the best drinking water in the world and it is a precious resource. That’s why it’s vital that all of us to do our part to limit our water use as we head into the driest months of the year,” said Sav Dhaliwal, Chair of Metro’s board of directors.

Seasonal lawn watering regulations come into effect on May 1 and will remain in place until Oct, 15. Residents and businesses will be permitted to water lawns up to two mornings per week, with designated days determined by property address. Trees, shrubs and flowers may be watered in the morning when using a sprinkler, or any time when hand watered or using drip irrigation. Edible plants are exempt from the regulations. One hour of rain or watering per week is all a lawn needs to remain healthy, according to Metro.

During Stage 1 regulations, even-numbered addresses can water lawns on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and odd-numbered addresses on Thursdays and Sundays, between from 4-9 a.m.

Trees, shrubs and flowers can be watered any time by hand or using drip irrigation.

Non-residential water for even-numbered addresses is Mondays from 1-6 a.m., and Fridays from 4-9 a.m.

Odd-numbered addresses are Tuesdays from 1-6 a.m., and Fridays 4-9 a.m.

These restrictions do not apply to the use of rain water, grey water, any forms of recycled water or other sources of water outside the regional and municipal water supply system.

The regulations, which are part of Metro’s Drinking Water Conservation Plan, have consistently reduced outdoor water use during the summer, when water is most likely to be used for purposes other than cooking, cleaning and drinking.

Metro Vancouver’s water supply comes from rainfall and snowmelt in three mountain water supply areas — the Capilano, Seymour and Coquitlam watersheds.

“Water demand increases by as much as 50 per cent in the summer and early fall. Metro Vancouver is fortunate to have abundant fresh water sources, but our ability to capture, store and distribute all of the water is limited. Like all natural resources, drinking water must be managed and used wisely,” said Malcolm Brodie, chair of Metro’s water committee.

Find tips and tricks for indoor and outdoor water conservation at www.welovewater.ca.

