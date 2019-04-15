Learn to be safe on the water

Not sure whether to go to port or starboard when approaching another boat on the lake? Unsure of the basic safety rules on the water or how to dock safely and you don’t have a Pleasure Craft Operator Card?

Then you need to take a course to get that qualification in order to be out on the water – and the local Alouette Power and Sail Squadron can help you get up to speed.

The squadron is offering its Boating 1 course on Saturday, May 11, at Pitt Meadows United Church, 12109 Harris Rd., in Pitt Meadows for a $120 fee. If there’s another person from the same address taking the course, the fee will be half that.

The course will teach people about boating and the law, safety awareness, marine rules, weather tips and basics about your boat.

The course is done in preparation for taking the Transport Canada test. If passed and operators receive their Pleasure Craft Operator Card, the credential is also recognized in the U.S.

The Alouette Power and Sail Squadron is also offering a VHF Radio Course on Saturday, May 25, also at Pitt Meadows United Church.

People can register online at the Alouette squadron’s website.



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

