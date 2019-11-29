One of the cats found in the cold in the South Okanagan - (Photo courtesy of BC SPCA)

Two of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

The BC SPCA and the RCMP are investigating an animal crutely case in the South Okanagan following the death of two cats.

RCMP said they recently received a complaint about five cats stuck in a wire crate in the back of an open pickup truck.

Upon investigation, protection officers found one of the cats already dead and four others living in their own feces and urine.

READ MORE: BCSPCA seizes 46 dogs from B.C. Interior property

Tragically, two of the five cats died while being transferred to the South Okanagan/Similkameen BC SPCA branch.

While one of the remaining cats is healthy, the second survivor named Raffi will need around $1,580 in medical costs to fix his teeth and to receive treatment for skin irritation caused by the poor living conditions.

BC SPCA stakeholder relations officer Eileen Drever said the incident should remind pet owners to keep their animals safe in the colder months.

“This time of year we see a sharp increase in the number of calls about domestic and farm animals who are distress in outdoor situations,” said Drever.

”One of the most common situations we encounter is dogs who are tethered outdoors in sub-zero temperatures.”

Drever said if animals must be kept outside, their shelter should be located off the ground and insulated from the cold.

To help Raffi please click here.

For more information on pets and cold weather safety, you can visit the BC SPCA website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Silver Alert co-founder calls 2019 a tragic year for seniors with dementia

Just Posted

Salvation Army kettle campaign underway

Volunteers needed to help Ridge Meadows Ministries deliver programs to those in need

Fulfil a child’s Chrismas wish at VanCity Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows

Angels with lists adorn Christmas trees in the front foyer of the credit union

Pet photos with Santa at Maple Ridge SPCA

By donation on Saturday and Sunday

UPDATE: RCMP reports sightings of missing Maple Ridge man with dementia

Tjeerd ‘Ted’ Vanderveen left his home Thursday morning for a walk in the Ferguson Trails area.

Finance staff still adding up homeless camp costs

Total bill facing Maple Ridge yet unknown, says CFO

VIDEO: Shoppers head out Black Friday instead of Boxing Day in search of holiday gifts

Interac Corp. recorded four-per-cent jumps in debit transactions on Black Friday for the past three years

BC Silver Alert co-founder calls 2019 a tragic year for seniors with dementia

Chilliwack hit especially hard with two older people found deceased since August

B.C. family wins bid to add sperm donor’s name to children’s birth certificate

A close friend and sperm donor to a Vancouver couple was supposed to be one of three parents on documents

VIDEO: Stolen fire truck sparks police pursuit in Winnipeg, suspect arrested

Investigators say the fire truck was parked after responding to a medical call when it was taken

Charges laid in 1993 killing of young Vancouver woman

Vicki Black was killed in March 1993 when she was 23 years old

Penticton residents, businesses embrace ‘naughty’ Santa

Gary Haupt lost his contract with Cherry Lane, but you can still find him at other holiday events

Community Living B.C. workers ratify new labour deal

Three-year deal covers 600 workers across B.C. who support adults with developmental disabilities.

B.C. Indigenous rights overhaul first job of 2020, John Horgan says

Premier speaks to Assembly of First Nations in Ottawa next week

Six arrested in Surrey busts that saw 30kg of cocaine and $125K in cash seized

Police say seizures will have a ‘significant impact on the flow of cocaine’ at street level

Most Read