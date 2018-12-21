Legal society challenges latest Maple Ridge action

City is heading to court again about tent camp. (THE NEWS/files)

Pivot Legal Society has responded to the City of Maple Ridge’s attempts to get a court injunction to improve safety conditions at Anita Place Tent City, describing it and previous attempts as “especially cruel and worrisome at this time of year.”

Earlier this month, the city filed an application with the B.C. Supreme Court to seek authority to address significant fire safety issues at Anita Place Tent City.

Five fires have occurred at the camp on 223rd Street, just off Lougheed Highway, in the past year and a half, with the most recent one on Dec. 9.

But according to Pivot, the city’s application, which is expected to be heard early in January, includes the request for an order allowing the city to seize all warming devices, without offering any replacement.

Pivot also says the city is seeking the right to arrest anyone who resists.

“In light of the ongoing housing and opioid crisis, it is unconscionable to further jeopardize the health and safety of people who are most deeply impacted,” Pivot said in a Friday release.

The legal advocacy society scheduled a media conference Friday afternoon, and said the city was trying to break apart “a vulnerable community sheltering outdoors and providing shelter and security for one another,” on the first day of winter,

The city previously sought to achieve and maintain fire safety compliance on the property through a Consent Order of the B.C. Supreme Court, issued in November 2017.

The city has applied to the B.C. Supreme Court to get authority to ensure that the fire safety requirements previously imposed through the Consent Order and the Provincial Fire Order are achieved and maintained on the property, said an earlier release.

Maple Ridge said that activity in the camp has included the unauthorized construction of wooden structures, tampering with the electrical systems of the on-site washroom and shower trailer and the observation of numerous fuel containers on the property.

The city’s application will also seek an order to better identify those living in the camp who do not have housing or shelter.