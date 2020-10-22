Legion poppy campaign will start Nov. 1

Maple Ridge’s Legion branch has been raising more than $72,000

The Royal Canadian Legion is about to kick off its 2020 poppy campaign.

One of the first of the red flowers distributed locally was given to Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall, by Royal Canadian Legion Branch 88 president Al Casswell. Casswell will also visit Maple Ridge council before the campaign begins next month. It is an annual tribute to veterans.

The campaign is also a financial support for Legion programs, as the campaign by the local legion has generally raised more than $72,000 in recent years, while distributing some 40,000 poppies. There will be about 20 million poppies distributed across Canada, and close to $20 million donated.

The local campaign will kick off on Nov. 1, ending on Remembrance Day, Nov. 11.

Caswell said the Legion is still gearing up for the campaign. It will look a little different this year, to keep poppy taggers and donors safe from COVID-19. The poppy taggers will be socially distanced and wearing masks, with donors helping themselves at poppy boxes, and using hand sanitizer.



