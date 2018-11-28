Leisure Centre opening delayed until summer

Maple Ridge pool facility upgrades were supposed to be done by spring.

The delay is due to issues identified during the demolition phase of the Leisure Centre project. (files)

The opening of the Leisure Centre has been delayed until the summer of 2019 instead of the spring.

Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden and members of council were briefed on the project timing by facilities operation manager Michael Millwater for the city after a tour of the construction site on Monday.

The summer completion date is due to issues identified during the demolition phase of the project.

“We recognize that the community is looking forward to having this facility back in operation as quickly as possible. Our team is working to balance the construction timeline and project budget to ensure that we deliver a first-rate facility for our citizens,” said Millward.

“We will continue to provide project updates, and as the final completion date comes clearer we will communicate the information to citizens through our ‘Pool Talk’ link on the city website. I appreciate the patience and understanding of our citizens and pool users as we complete this work,” he added.

“The final product here will be incredible. The tour gave all of us on council a taste of how the new facility will be more open, deliver privacy and security for facility users and make our Leisure Centre more accessible than ever before,” said Morden.

He added that the pool upgrades, including beach entry, waterfall, lazy river and other features, will serve the citizens of Maple Ridge far into the future.

He said, from his experience in commercial construction, that it’s common to find things that will impact a project’s timing, especially one of this size and scope.