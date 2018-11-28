The delay is due to issues identified during the demolition phase of the Leisure Centre project. (files)

Leisure Centre opening delayed until summer

Maple Ridge pool facility upgrades were supposed to be done by spring.

The opening of the Leisure Centre has been delayed until the summer of 2019 instead of the spring.

Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden and members of council were briefed on the project timing by facilities operation manager Michael Millwater for the city after a tour of the construction site on Monday.

The summer completion date is due to issues identified during the demolition phase of the project.

“We recognize that the community is looking forward to having this facility back in operation as quickly as possible. Our team is working to balance the construction timeline and project budget to ensure that we deliver a first-rate facility for our citizens,” said Millward.

“We will continue to provide project updates, and as the final completion date comes clearer we will communicate the information to citizens through our ‘Pool Talk’ link on the city website. I appreciate the patience and understanding of our citizens and pool users as we complete this work,” he added.

“The final product here will be incredible. The tour gave all of us on council a taste of how the new facility will be more open, deliver privacy and security for facility users and make our Leisure Centre more accessible than ever before,” said Morden.

He added that the pool upgrades, including beach entry, waterfall, lazy river and other features, will serve the citizens of Maple Ridge far into the future.

He said, from his experience in commercial construction, that it’s common to find things that will impact a project’s timing, especially one of this size and scope.

Previous story
Eight people injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Just Posted

Leisure Centre opening delayed until summer

Maple Ridge pool facility upgrades were supposed to be done by spring.

Flames take three of four points on weekend

Ridge junior Bs beat Aldergrove, lose in overtime to Port Moody

Firefighters get behind Christmas charities

Food and toy drives coming in December in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

UPDATE: Dump truck runs over person in Maple Ridge

Ambulance leaves residential property near 28oth Street with lights flashing.

Firefighters get behind Movember

Pitt Meadows firefighters raise close to $9,000

Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

Brown scores in OT as Kings beat Canucks 2-1

Vancouver battles back late to pick up single point

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Amid B.C. ride-sharing battle, Canucks declare sponsorship deal with Lyft

Vancouver team owner Francesco Aquilini is a vocal ride-sharing advocate

Saskatchewan proposes controversial trespass law

The law would require landowner permission which could lead to clashes

B.C. firefighters free pedestrian pinned under RV

The Vancouver Island man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Seniors assaulted, tied up in home invasion on Vancouver Island

Sawmill owner offers $5,000 for information leading to arrest as Nanaimo RCMP search for suspects

Children’s book an important legacy for family who called small B.C. town home during tragic time

i am I ’ was written by Shawn Eastland before his death in 2010.

‘Real-time’ signs, better speakers coming for SkyTrain

Hundreds of new signs, cameras and speakers will be installed

Most Read