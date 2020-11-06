A new UBC study published in the Emergency Medicine Journal on Oct. 29, 2020 found fewer children are visiting ER departments at B.C. hospitals. (Children’s Hospital/Facebook)

A new UBC study published in the Emergency Medicine Journal on Oct. 29, 2020 found fewer children are visiting ER departments at B.C. hospitals. (Children’s Hospital/Facebook)

Fewer children visiting emergency rooms in B.C. during pandemic: UBC study

The research is published in the Emergency Medicine Journal

The number of families with children who accessed emergency departments across British Columbia during the “peak” of the pandemic declined from the same period last year, according to a recent University of British Columbia study.

The findings published in the Emergency Medicine Journal suggest that many families may have avoided visiting emergency departments for “minor illnesses during the peak of the pandemic from March 17 to April 30.”

READ MORE: Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Looking at 18 emergency departments in Metro Vancouver, the research found a 70 per cent decline in visits to B.C. emergency departments at general hospitals, and a 57 per cent decline in visits to the emergency department at BC Children’s Hospital from March 17 to April 20, compared to the same time period last year.

“There are many reasons why families may have avoided visiting emergency departments, ranging from concerns over contracting the virus while in hospital to a desire to avoid overburdening the healthcare system,” said the study’s lead author Dr. Ran Goldman, professor in the UBC faculty of medicine’s department of pediatrics.

Overall, the study found the number of children arriving to emergency departments declined by nearly 67 per cent compared to the previous year.

However, while the overall number of admissions were less than the previous year, the research indicates the admission rate actually increased from four to seven per cent.

“This suggests that, among children who presented to the emergency department, the proportion of serious illness was higher and minor illness lower, compared with the previous year,” according to the study.

The study found the largest decline (more than 70 per cent) was seen in visits with symptoms related to fever and gastrointestinal issues among children, followed by orthopaedic concerns (a 69 per cent decline) and respiratory symptoms (a 56 per cent decline).

READ MORE: Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

Although the study focuses on emergency departments in the province, researchers found similar trends reported in Italy, England and Spain.

“It is possible that physical distancing and the closure of schools reduced the spread of other viral illnesses, resulting in the decrease in emergency department visits,” Goldman said.

The lead author says the study highlights “the importance of ensuring the community is aware that hospitals are safe to visit in an emergency situation during the pandemic.”

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHospitalsresearchUBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fugitive at large as transit cop, another driver sent to hospital in Whalley traffic crash

Just Posted

The 1st LaityView Beaver Scouts, including five-year-old Nolan Rafter, painted poppies on rocks and then places those rocks at the Maple Ridge cenotaph in Memorial Peace Park on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge kids pay tribute to veterans with painted rocks

A local beaver troop met at Memorial Peace Park Thursday to learn about Remembrance Day

Yennadon is home to so much “treasured” wildlife, that every effort should be made to preserve the ecologically sensitive area and look at redeveloping urbanized areas for job-generating businesses. (Stephan Alberola/Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Yennadon is too ecologically valuable to destroy

Reader humbly suggests re-developing already urbanized areas of Maple Ridge, instead

Artist Bev Soh paints the window of T’s Once Upon a Tea Leaf in downtown Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Honouring Maple Ridge’s veterans

Nov. 11 sentiments reflected in window display

Valerie Cloutier recently captured this picture of the Golden Ears Bridge from the Osprey Village walkway. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Beauty of fall captured by many budding local photographers

PHOTOS: Send us your pictures showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital

One patient and one staff member have tested positive

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

With timber supply declining from now to 2030, B.C.’s forest industry is in a major transition, but 2020 has seen strong lumber prices. (Black Press Media)
B.C. job recovery continues, rural regions leading the way

Technology, resource industries perform well in pandemic

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surveys the room as he listens to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speak during a news conference in Ottawa, Friday, November 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says hoped-for COVID-19 vaccine faces distribution hurdles in the new year

Trudeau says Canada will require ‘a very sophisticated plan’ to be able to roll out vaccines

Softball BC Hall of Fame inductee Rick O’Connor, on the field with the White Rock Renegades during the 2010 Senior Women’s Canadian Championships in Kitchner, Ont., at which White Rock won gold. (Contributed photo)
Pair of South Surrey softball supporters inducted into Softball BC Hall of Fame

Rick O’Connor, Zeone Andrijaszyn among 2020 inductees

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Tabor Home in Abbotsford (Google Maps)
Two staff and two residents test positive for COVID-19 at Abbotsford care home

Fraser Health declares outbreak at Tabor Home, says ‘rapid response team’ is on site

Police service dog Grinder was injured on Halloween when he was attacked by an aggressive dog in Abbotsford. (RCMP file photo)
RCMP service dog Grinder injured by aggressive dog in Abbotsford

Incident occurred on Halloween during shots-fired call that turned out to be fireworks

A new UBC study published in the Emergency Medicine Journal on Oct. 29, 2020 found fewer children are visiting ER departments at B.C. hospitals. (Children’s Hospital/Facebook)
Fewer children visiting emergency rooms in B.C. during pandemic: UBC study

The research is published in the Emergency Medicine Journal

Most Read