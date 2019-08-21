Oppenheimer Park on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Common/Twitter)

Less than half of Oppenheimer Park campers agree to leave as eviction deadline looms

Deadline is 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21

Less than half of the people living in tents in Oppenheimer Park had agreed to leave by mid-afternoon, even as the deadline to leave the park approaches.

The City of Vancouver had issued an eviction notice to the more than 200 homeless people residing at the park on Monday morning. They were told to clear out by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

In a 3 p.m. update Wednesday, the city said “approximately 75 people have accepted offers to move into safe and stable accommodation.”

The eviction notice comes after months of tension between park residents and the city. In recent months, the Downtown Eastside site has seen an influx of new residents, leading to somewhat of a tent city being set up.

Both Vancouver police and fire crews have expressed concerns about safety in and around the park, citing multiple violent incidents and fires.

The city has previously said it will not evict campers by force, but says it will consider legal action if residents remain after Wednesday’s 6 p.m. deadline.

Residents are asked to take their belongings with them or can ask the city to hold them for up to 60 days. The city said abandoned belongings will be disposed of.

