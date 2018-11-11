Lest We Forget: Remembrance Day ceremonies across the Lower Mainland

Ceremonies are being held in Surrey, Vancouver, Langley and more

As Canadians think back 100 years to the end of the First World War, more across the country are securing their poppies and heading to honour the fallen in Remembrance Day ceremonies across the region.

Vancouver at Victory Square

The main Remembrance Day ceremony will be held in Victory Square. The event starts at 10 a.m., with a parade at 11 a.m.

At 10:10 a.m., military marching units, and bands will be led to Victory Square by the Vancouver Flag Party for the cenotaph ceremony starting at 10:30am.

Following that, there will be a combined performance by Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services and the Regimental Pipes and Drums of the Seaforth Highlanders of Canada.

At 11am the Last Post will be sounded. There will be Two Minutes of Silence, during which a 21-gun salute by the 15th Field Artillery Regiment will be heard from Portside Park. Lament and Rouse will follow. The Royal Canadian Air Force will conduct a fly-past moments later, weather permitting.

In Flanders Fields will then be sung by the Bach Youth Choir and Sarabande and wreaths will be placed at the Cenotaph.

Japanese Canadian War Memorial

The ceremony pays tribute to Japanese-Canadian war veterans.

This memorial was designed by James Benzie and was unveiled on April 2, 1920.

The ceremony will begin at 10:40 a.m. in Stanley Park, near the Vancouver Aquarium

Burnaby Confederation Park Cenotaph

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. from Fire Hall 3, at 6511 Marlborough Avenue before ending at the cenotaph at the corner of Nelson Avenue and Imperial Street.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m.

Fort Langley Cenotaph

The procession leaves the west end of the Fort Langley Cemetery at 10:25 a.m., moving along the roadways within the cemetery, past the graves of close to 300 veterans, to the cenotaph.

The service begins at the cenotaph at 10:40 a.m.

Aldergrove Legion

The procession leaves Old Yale Road at 10:45 a.m. and heads to the Aldergrove Legion at 26607 Fraser Hwy.

The service begins at the Aldergrove Legion Cenotaph at 10:50 a.m.

Ceremony includes hymns, poems and messages, two minutes of silence, laying of wreaths and a flypast by the Fraser Blues.

Cloverdale Remembrance Day

Doors open at the Surrey Museum at 9:30 a.m. on Remembrance Day. The family-friendly event at the Cloverdale Cenotaph next door starts at 9:30 a.m. as well.

After the ceremony, families can make “peaceful crafts,” such as tissue paper poppies and thankful artwork, to commemorate the day, write thank you notes to be delivered to veterans and their families, all while warming up with hot chocolate and cookies.

White Rock

The parade starts at 10:15 a.m. at Johnston Road and Roper Avenue.

It winds through the streets until it comes to the White Rock Cenotaph at city hall, where a ceremony begins at 11 a.m.

