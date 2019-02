Driver’s side of story not told, speed, alcohol ruled out

Editor, The News:

Your front page article (All knew where Papa Jimmy was going,” The News, Feb. 15) about “Papa Jimmy” was certainly heart-wrenching. He sounds like a good man and a dedicated, loving husband.

However, the article was unbalanced. Shall we hear anything about the unfortunate driver, a person who will live with this heartbreak forever?

The police investigation ruled out speed and alcohol. It was a heartbreaking accident.

Catherine Ward

Maple Ridge