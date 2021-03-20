LETTER: Maple Ridge should turn down proposed paintball business

Local letter writer dismayed that city may allow recreation based on pointing guns at people

A local resident became concerned when he saw a development application for a paintball facility in the community. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

There is a rezoning information sign that just went up in our neighbourhood which proposes a recreational outdoor paintball facility.

I’m absolutely shocked that in this time of gang shootings taking place in the Lower Mainland, Maple Ridge would even consider allowing this activity to open in our community.

Paintball may be considered recreation to some people, but it is teaching people to shoot other people. It is illegal to point a firearm of any type at another person anywhere in Canada.

Why is shooting at people with a paintball gun considered recreation? When you are shooting at people, regardless of the type of gun or weapon, you are encouraging violence against another person.

I would encourage every parent in Maple Ridge to speak out against this type of violent recreational activity.

Doug Buker, Maple Ridge

