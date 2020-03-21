LETTER: Questioning reason why candidates run for Liberal nod

Reader wonders why former Maple Ridge councillor and a former MP are running for provincial politics

Former Maple Ridge councillor Corisa Bell is throwing her hat in the ring to run at the provincial government level. (The News files)

Dear Editor,

[RE: Three competing to be BC Liberal candidate in Maple Ridge-Mission, March 5, The News]

It was my understanding that Corisa Bell withdrew from the political scene because there was “too much politics in politics.”

READ RELATE: Bell won’t seek third term on Maple Ridge council

Maybe a larger paycheque will make all the politicking worthwhile.

While it looks like Dan Ruimy is just looking for a steady paycheque.

READ MORE: Ruimy defeated after one term as Liberal MP in Pitt Meadow-Maple Ridge

How else can one explain a federal Liberal becoming essentially a provincial conservative.

Does the word hypocrite come to mind?

Rod Moritz, Maple Ridge

.

• If there is more to this story, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

BC LiberalsLetter to the EditorProvincial Government