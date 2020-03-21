Former Maple Ridge councillor Corisa Bell is throwing her hat in the ring to run at the provincial government level. (The News files)

LETTER: Questioning reason why candidates run for Liberal nod

Reader wonders why former Maple Ridge councillor and a former MP are running for provincial politics

Dear Editor,

[RE: Three competing to be BC Liberal candidate in Maple Ridge-Mission, March 5, The News]

It was my understanding that Corisa Bell withdrew from the political scene because there was “too much politics in politics.”

READ RELATE: Bell won’t seek third term on Maple Ridge council

Maybe a larger paycheque will make all the politicking worthwhile.

While it looks like Dan Ruimy is just looking for a steady paycheque.

READ MORE: Ruimy defeated after one term as Liberal MP in Pitt Meadow-Maple Ridge

How else can one explain a federal Liberal becoming essentially a provincial conservative.

Does the word hypocrite come to mind?

Rod Moritz, Maple Ridge

.

• If there is more to this story, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

BC LiberalsLetter to the EditorProvincial Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Help on way for renters amid COVID-19, B.C.’s housing minister says

Just Posted

Canadian Blood Services encourages Maple Ridge to continue donating

Clinics with open appointments take place on April 3 and 17, as well as May 1 and 15.

LETTER: Questioning reason why candidates run for Liberal nod

Reader wonders why former Maple Ridge councillor and a former MP are running for provincial politics

Ridge Meadows trying to help find friendly Maggie

Dog stolen in Pitt Meadows but is pregnant

‘For Sandra’s sake, stay home for a couple weeks; it won’t kill you.’

Daughter-in-law of recent North Vancouver nursing home COVID-19 victim speaks out

Maple Ridge’s urgent care centre has an urgent role

New facility being used for testing COVID-19 – but NOT on a walk-in basis

Court shutdown could threaten safe confinement and fair trials: B.C. defence lawyer

Defence lawyer says people in custody could be released early to prevent COVID from spreading

Help on way for renters amid COVID-19, B.C.’s housing minister says

More details to help renters expected from B.C. government on Monday

Country star Kenny Rogers dies of natural causes at 81

Rogers was known for such huge country music hits as Lucille, The Gambler, Coward of the County

Canadian coronavirus morning update: Border with U.S. now temporarily closed

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

B.C. man with COVID-19 symptoms forced to call 811 more than 100 times

Mission resident fearful that he may have transmitted coronavirus during multiple trips to airport and hospital

No sanitization, no workers: Victoria tradespeople walk off job

Hand washing facilities mandated in Work BC regulations

‘Different than anything we’ve ever seen’: How B.C. paramedics are responding to COVID-19

As of March 20, 348 people are infected with the virus in B.C.

B.C. Real Estate Association calls for stop to open houses during pandemic

Association working with government to help secure relief funding for realtors

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

Most Read