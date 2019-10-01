Letters: Trudeau good at holding people to high standards, except himself

Editor, The News:

Liberal party leader Justin Trudeau did apologize for his multiple gaffs in blackface. He did not however, take responsibility.

That he transferred to his “privileged” upbringing. In other words, it’s society’s fault not his.

The minister of justice and attorney general’s experience was also different than his in experiencing pressure from the Prime Minister’s Office to change a legal decision regarding SNC Lavalin (although the ethics commissioner felt differently).

The Liberal leader is great at apologizing for events that occurred before his time, but not so much his own. He is also great at holding everyone to the highest of standards, except himself. Where most would be fired for actions such as his, he remains in his job, undeservingly, in my mind.

L. Johnston

Maple Ridge