An SUV crashed into a pole in Surrey on July 12, in the 6300-block of 128th Street. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Newton

‘Life-altering injuries’ after BMW crashes into pole in Surrey

Police seek witnesses after crash in Newton, in the 6300-block of 128th Street

Surrey RCMP say someone suffered “serious life-altering injuries” when a white BMW SUV drove off the road and hit a utility pole early Friday morning.

Police say it happened around 1:17 a.m. on July 12, in the 6300-block of 128th Street.

As of 6 a.m., road closures remained along 128th Street between 62nd to 64th Avenues.

“It is requested that the public avoid the area,” a Surrey RCMP release states.

Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is investigating with assistance from the Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Services (ICARS).

Police say the investigation into the collision is in its early stages.

Investigators ask witnesses who saw the collision, or who observed the vehicle prior to the collision, to contact the Surrey RCMP. Police are also seeking any available dash-cam video.

Anyone with more information who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or CrimeStoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

