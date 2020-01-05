The family of Jim MacDonald, president of Maple Ridge Legion Branch 88, during his celebration of life in the Legion hall on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

Life of Maple Ridge Legion president celebrated

About 100 people attended the celebration for Maple Ridge Legion Branch 88 president Jim MacDonald

An honour guard along with a piper marched into a packed Legion Sunday morning in honour of Legion president Jim MacDonald who died suddenly in November.

Around 100 people attended the celebration of life at Maple Ridge Legion Branch 88.

Ian MacDonald said his father always had a strong drive to make the world a better place and to build a better life for himself. He said that he he had an ability to accomplish goals.

“Dad had an intangible quality. Some type of elemental ability just to make things happen. To will them to fruition,” he said.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge legion president dies

He choked back tears when he talked about family members who were in the ICU when his father passed away after a post-abdominal-surgery heart attack.

Then he put up a photograph on the monitor at the front of the hall that showed his father at a young age sitting in a canoe with a paddle, the canoe being totally submerged in the water.

“For those of you that have worked with my dad, this is typical. The ship could be sinking, but he still has a smile on his face,” he said.

He also talked about his work involving diminishing salmon stocks that was happening in the 1970’s and 1980’s in British Columbia, and how he helped to found the Bell Irving fish hatchery in Kanaka Creek Regional Park, a project that also took him to Japan to help salmon stocks there.

“This was my dad. Showing that same grit and determination that he always showed when something needed done. And I might add that he did that while working full-time and raising a family with my mother,” he said.

Fred Armstrong, with the City of Maple Ridge, and good friend of MacDonald’s, presided over the ceremony. He talked about their work together in the newspaper industry and how he knew how to build relationships in the community.

Sandi Wight, zone commander at the Legion talked about how lucky they were that Jim chose to join their branch. She listed all the positions he held at the Legion and how important the poppy campaign, in particular, was to him.

“She thanked MacDonald’s family for sharing “such a dedicated man” with the Legion branch.

“He was a great example of just what a membership means. And made us much richer for having him,” she said.

 

A celebration of life for Maple Ridge Legion Branch 88 president Jim MacDonald took place on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

A celebration of life for Maple Ridge Legion Branch 88 president Jim MacDonald took place on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

Sandi Wight, with Maple Ridge Legion Branch 88, addresses the crowd, during a celebration of life for president Jim MacDonald that took place on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

A member of the honour guard during a celebration of life for the Maple Ridge Legion Branch 88 president on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

A member of the honour guard pins a poppy to a cushion in front of a photograph of Jim MacDonald, during a celebration of life for the Maple Ridge Legion Branch 88 president on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

Ian MacDonald talks about his father’s values during a celebration of life for Maple Ridge Legion Branch 88 president Jim MacDonald took place on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

