Avery Levely-Flescher, 20, of Surrey, and Brandy Petrie, a 34-year-old Burnaby woman were shot and killed on a rural road in Langley, early Friday morning, Sept. 1, 2017. On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Travis MacPhail of Aldergrove was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 17 years in the double murder. (file)

Langley man gets life with no parole for 17 years in double murder

‘I don’t think this boy was a killer,’ aunt of victim says

An Langley man who killed two people over a drug deal gone bad has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 17 years.

Travis MacPhail pleaded guilty last year to a double count of second degree murder in the deaths of Brandy Petrie, a 34-year-old Burnaby woman, and Avery Levely-Flescher, 20, of Surrey who were shot and killed on a rural road in Langley, early Friday morning, Sept. 1, 2017.

In addition to the murders, MacPhail was charged with possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, uttering threats, and aggravated sexual assault, but those charges were stayed.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Police identify two killed in rural Langley shooting

Brandy Petrie’s aunt, Toni Graillon, said the family was disappointed but not surprised by the Tuesday, June 23 decision of a B.C. Supreme Court Justice in New Westminster, because the Crown and defence lawyers earlier told the judge they agreed 17 years without parole would be appropriate.

“The Crown did say when you first apply for parole, you don’t get it, so that’s something,” Graillon told Black Press Media

With the sentence, MacPhail will be transferred from a provincial to a federal institution, what Graillon described as a “real jail.”

Graillon said Petrie’s mother and stepfather have adopted her two children.

“There’s no words ” that can adequately describe the emotional impact of losing Brandy, Graillon commented.

“It’s been awful.”

Graillon said other young people should learn from the fact it was a drug-related murder over a “gift card.”

Court was told that the killing occurred after MacPail tried to buy drugs from Petrie and Levely-Flescher using a prepaid card, and the two insisted on cash.

“I don’t think this boy (MacPhail) was a killer,” Graillon said.

“I think it was the drugs.”

READ MORE: Guilty plea in Langley double homicide

MacPhail was 21 years old at the time of the double murder. He was arrested nearby, and was known to police but did not have a criminal record at the time.

At 5:30 a.m. on the day of fatal shootings, Langley RCMP received reports of shots fired at 232 Street and 64 Avenue.

At the same time, officers also discovered a vehicle had gone off the road.

Inside were the bodies of Petrie and Levely-Flescher.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Aldergrovecrimedouble homicideLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Avery Levely-Flescher, 20, of Surrey, and Brandy Petrie, a 34-year-old Burnaby woman were shot and killed on a rural road in Langley, early Friday morning, Sept. 1, 2017. On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Travis MacPhail of Aldergrove was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 17 years in the double murder. (file)

Comments are closed

Previous story
Councillor’s comment that Surreyites want to pay more tax a ‘revelation’
Next story
MLA ‘devastated’ by claims of racist blood-alcohol game at Greater Victoria hospital

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows entering next stage of consultation for road and rail project

Kennedy Road overpass draft designs to be unveiled in July

Maple Ridge hosts first official softball practice in B.C.

Players will most likely just be engaging in individual skills development this season

UPDATE: Pedestrian struck on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

RCMP looking for dash-cam footage of the incident that happened eastbound near Prest

Celebrate the diversity of Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Katzie First Nation

Canadian Multiculturalism Day to feature performances, games

Sister shot on Maple Ridge stage, while little brother watches on

Discovery of old photos, featuring his sibling in 1935 theatre show, rekindles frightened memory

B.C. records 14 new cases, one death as province eyes Phase Three in restart plan

Fourteen people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

MLA ‘devastated’ by claims of racist blood-alcohol game at Greater Victoria hospital

Adam Olsen says racism in B.C. health care system is pervasive

‘Salmon cannon’ up and running at B.C. landslide, though fish slow to arrive

Gwil Roberts says early runs of chinook can begin arriving in the area in late May

Langley man gets life with no parole for 17 years in double murder

‘I don’t think this boy was a killer,’ aunt of victim says

COVID-19: B.C. moves to allow three years of budget deficits

Carole James and cabinet to take 10-per-cent pay cut

Former Abbotsford Police finance director charged with fraud, theft and breach of trust

Shelley Mickens of Surrey was ordered to pay back $312,000 in 2017 civil suit

Police watchdog says man injured in Abbotsford standoff did not suffer ‘serious harm’

Independent Investigations Office concludes investigation into May 21st incident

Councillor’s comment that Surreyites want to pay more tax a ‘revelation’

Allison Patton told radio host people some residents are saying, ‘We want to pay more’

Most Read