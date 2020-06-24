Langley man gets life with no parole for 17 years in double murder

‘I don’t think this boy was a killer,’ aunt of victim says

Avery Levely-Flescher, 20, of Surrey, and Brandy Petrie, a 34-year-old Burnaby woman were shot and killed on a rural road in Langley, early Friday morning, Sept. 1, 2017. On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Travis MacPhail of Aldergrove was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 17 years in the double murder. (file)

An Langley man who killed two people over a drug deal gone bad has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 17 years.

Travis MacPhail pleaded guilty last year to a double count of second degree murder in the deaths of Brandy Petrie, a 34-year-old Burnaby woman, and Avery Levely-Flescher, 20, of Surrey who were shot and killed on a rural road in Langley, early Friday morning, Sept. 1, 2017.

In addition to the murders, MacPhail was charged with possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, uttering threats, and aggravated sexual assault, but those charges were stayed.

Brandy Petrie’s aunt, Toni Graillon, said the family was disappointed but not surprised by the Tuesday, June 23 decision of a B.C. Supreme Court Justice in New Westminster, because the Crown and defence lawyers earlier told the judge they agreed 17 years without parole would be appropriate.

“The Crown did say when you first apply for parole, you don’t get it, so that’s something,” Graillon told Black Press Media

With the sentence, MacPhail will be transferred from a provincial to a federal institution, what Graillon described as a “real jail.”

Graillon said Petrie’s mother and stepfather have adopted her two children.

“There’s no words ” that can adequately describe the emotional impact of losing Brandy, Graillon commented.

“It’s been awful.”

Graillon said other young people should learn from the fact it was a drug-related murder over a “gift card.”

Court was told that the killing occurred after MacPail tried to buy drugs from Petrie and Levely-Flescher using a prepaid card, and the two insisted on cash.

“I don’t think this boy (MacPhail) was a killer,” Graillon said.

“I think it was the drugs.”

MacPhail was 21 years old at the time of the double murder. He was arrested nearby, and was known to police but did not have a criminal record at the time.

At 5:30 a.m. on the day of fatal shootings, Langley RCMP received reports of shots fired at 232 Street and 64 Avenue.

At the same time, officers also discovered a vehicle had gone off the road.

Inside were the bodies of Petrie and Levely-Flescher.



