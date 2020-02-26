Lift each other up, theme of Pink Shirt Day

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services don pink shirts

“Lift each other up,” is the theme of this year’s Pink Shirt Day, Wednesday.

The government has also announced today as Diversity and Acceptance Day, highlighting its commitment to a safe and inclusive province, it said in a news release.

“I feel proud to stand together with B.C.’s courageous young people today, as we all work together to celebrate diversity and acceptance and say no to bullying,” said Premier John Horgan. “Bullying in all forms is unacceptable, whether it’s online or face to face. We need strong communities within our schools where no student feels alone.

“By working together to protect and support each other with kindness, tolerance and acceptance, we’re building a safer B.C. for everyone.”

Horgan and Rob Fleming, Minister of Education, and MLAs were joined at the legislature by Tru Wilson, transgender advocate; Carol Todd, parent and founder of the Amanda Todd Legacy Society; Travis Price, co-founder of Pink Shirt Day; and local students.

“We all have a role to play in making sure students feel safe in the classroom, at home and online. If we work together, we can help students feel safe and encourage respectful behaviour toward others,” said Fleming.

“Together, we must actively work to ‘Lift Each Other Up’ in times when it is needed the most. Positive actions are needed in creating a society of respect and understanding,” Todd said.

“Pink Shirt Day allows us to make these changes for good by asking, ‘Who can I lift up to make a better tomorrow?’ and knowing that this is helping someone. For today, and all the other days that follow, creating positive actions that make a difference is what is important and what is needed.”


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: High-risk sex offender, who triggered protests in Fraser Valley, back in court
Next story
B.C. man who pulled a gun on off-duty cop gets two years in prison

Just Posted

Lift each other up, theme of Pink Shirt Day

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services don pink shirts

Burrards go back-to-back

Ridge Meadows U-15 lacrosse team claims their second straight provincial title in Richmond

Maple Ridge council opts for a city-run Albion Community Centre

Unanimous vote on Tuesday

WEATHER: Rain remains in forecast for Ridge Meadows

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C

Clothing swap to help kangaroos hop

Fashion Fur Friends of Australia takes place this Saturday at Maple Ridge CEED Centre

VIDEO: Minister says consider coronavirus outbreak when planning for spring break

Foreign Affairs minister points to rash of new cases appearing in places like Italy and Iran

Donations pour in for family who lost father, son in fatal crash on B.C. highway

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling on Highway 5A

VIDEO: Chris Pratt admires Kamloops’ beauty while filming ‘Jurassic World 3’

Film crews will be in Merritt for next two weeks

Alberta tourist dies after plunge from 70-metre cliff in Stanley Park

The 26-year-old hopped a fence at Prospect Point on fell to a walkway below, police said

B.C. man who pulled a gun on off-duty cop gets two years in prison

Encounter also led police to a home where 100 guns and explosives were found

New Westminster woman’s ‘out of character’ disappearance probed by police

She left without telling anyone, prompting investigation by Major Crimes Unit, police say

EDITORIAL: Fraser Health needs to be transparent to fight coronavirus panic

Fraser Health and other authorities are not helping by being vague in recent communications

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart rescues puppy from Langley shelter

American actress named her adopted pup Milo

How clean is your favourite local restaurant or café?

Online inspection reports allow consumers to find health hazard of all food facilities in region

Most Read