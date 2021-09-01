Firefighters and other emergency responders were on scene Wednesday afternoon when a small plane crashed at the Langley Regional Airport. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Firefighters and other emergency responders were on scene Wednesday afternoon when a small plane crashed at the Langley Regional Airport. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Light plane crashes at Langley Airport

Several firefighters dispatched to crash scene

The pilot of a small airplane suffered a minor injury when he crashed on takeoff at the Langley Regional Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The pilot was taking off in a Cessna at around 1 p.m. and was about 20 to 30 feet in the air when he had some trouble with his plane, said assistant Township fire chief Kevin Snowdon.

He pilot had to make an emergency landing on the grass next to the runways that run along the north side of the airport, near 56th Avenue.

The plane suffered some significant damage, with the nose bashed in somewhat, the propeller missing, and damage to both wings.

The plane came to rest on its nose facing north, sideways to the runways which run east-west.

Fortunately, for the pilot it was “a pretty minor incident,” said Snowdon.

The man suffered a minor leg injury, and he was taken to Langley Memorial Hospital by paramedics to have it checked out.

READ ALSO: Small plane crashes at Langley Airport

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Township

 

Firefighters and other emergency responders were on scene Wednesday afternoon when a small plane crashed at the Langley Regional Airport. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
B.C. girl, 13, raises over $32K for BC Children’s Hospital, launches new raffle
Next story
Coyote killed after 3 people, including children, attacked overnight in Stanley Park

Just Posted

Christmas gifts. (Black Press Media file)
Pitt Meadows Art Gallery inviting artist submissions for annual Christmas sale

The Maple Ridge Caribbean Festival was presented as a live concert last year in December. (Maple Ridge Caribbean Festival Facebook/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge will not get the annual Caribbean Festival this year

One person was airlifted to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 264000 block of Lougheed Highway, near Spilsbury Street, on Aug. 31, 2021. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
UPDATE: Witnesses tell police speed a possible factor in Maple Ridge rollover crash

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, speaks during a stop on his Mad Max Summer 2021 Pre-Election Tour at Yarrow Pioneer Park on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Maxime Bernier making campaign stop in Abbotsford with Fraser Valley hopefuls