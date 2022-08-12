(B.C. Wildfire Services Dashboard)

(B.C. Wildfire Services Dashboard)

Lightning starts wildfire east of Vernon

The blaze is 0.80 hectares in Cherryville

A wildfire has started in the Greystokes area close to Highway 6 east of Vernon.

The blaze is 0.8 hectares and was caused by lightning on Thursday night (Aug. 11). It is believed to be close to the Heckman Forest Service Road in Cherryville.

It is currently one of 86 active wild fires across the province.

A 40 per cent chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday, Aug. 12.

READ MORE: Flames from vehicle fire quickly spread off Highway 3 east of Keremeos

READ MORE: Special air quality statement in place for the Okanagan

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresBreaking NewsKelownaLake CountryVernon

Previous story
Pianist Oscar Peterson becomes first Black Canadian featured on a circulation coin
Next story
Mt. Evans fire near Kimberley being monitored by helicopters and air tankers

Just Posted

The City of Maple Ridge is putting on a free movie night for residents. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Free movie night in Maple Ridge

Johnny Bootleg will be performing at Summer Happenings this Friday, Aug. 12. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge is set to rock this Friday

Flames assistant coach Mike Legg (left) and head coach Brent Hughes (right), seen here with last year’s scoring leader Nic Amsler, are returning to lead the Junior B squad, along with assistant Brett Sonne. (Xander Holcomb/Special to The News)
Junior B hockey back on the ice in Maple Ridge

A new touch screen at the Haney bus loop will help transit users plan their trip. (Neil Corbett/The News)
TransLink installs new touch screens to help plan trips