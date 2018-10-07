State police say 20 people died in a crash in upstate New York that local officials say involved a limousine near a crowded tourist spot.

Limo crash at upstate New York tourist spot kills 20, officials say

Fatal crash happened 170 miles north of New York City

A crash involving a limousine at a popular upstate New York tourist spot killed 20 people, officials said Sunday.

Local officials told the Times Union of Albany that a limo speeding down a hill hit bystanders Saturday afternoon at the Apple Barrel Country Store in Schoharie, about 170 miles (270 kilometres) north of New York City. State police confirmed Sunday that the death toll was 20 and said the crash involved two vehicles.

The store is a popular stop for tourists on fall foliage trips.

Authorities on Sunday didn’t release names of victims or other specifics, but state police set up a hotline for family members. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

An afternoon news conference is planned.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Apple Barrel Country Store thanked emergency responders for their actions in the aftermath of the “horrific” accident. On Sunday, the store posted that it was open “and could use your hugs.”

Witnesses on Saturday described chaos, with a massive turnout of ambulances and other responders.

“I heard some screaming. It looked serious because people were running back and forth,” Bridey Finegan of Schoharie told WNYT NewsChannel 13 .

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
IHIT calls for dash cam footage in Lower Mainland murder investigation

Just Posted

Untrending : Please park the anger

Offline and online, local politicians are working hard to get their platforms out to voters.

OCOP: People fighting cancer need some help

Volunteer driver ensures people can get to their exhausting treatments

UPDATE: Fund for Maple Ridge hockey player who died tragically during game

Mission junior B team has moment of silence for Noah Trulsen

Gardening: Better breathing with houseplants

‘No plants, no people.’

OCOP: Keeping KEEPs running a mission for society chair

Challenge will be finding volunteers for the decades following

Maple Ridge says farewell to Pete

Memorial in the park for Pete Seigo draws hundreds

Giants earn a weekend sweep in Prince George

Netminder Trent Miner stopped 54 of 56 shots during his two starts this week.

Limo crash at upstate New York tourist spot kills 20, officials say

Fatal crash happened 170 miles north of New York City

IHIT calls for dash cam footage in Lower Mainland murder investigation

Homicide investigators continue to look for clues into Thursday’s targeted shooting in Chilliwack

B.C. VIEWS: LNG breakthrough likely means higher heating bills

Rest of the province will have to tighten its carbon belt

‘Irreplaceable’ instruments pinched from West Coast rock band 54-40

Band says instruments were stolen in New Westminster

Vatican defends pope against ‘blasphemous’ coverup claims

The McCarrick scandal has thrown the U.S. and Vatican hierarchy into turmoil

Scientists trying to save B.C.’s western rattlesnakes from becoming roadkill

Long, cold winters and short summers mean females can’t reproduce every year

Melee at UFC 229 after Nurmagomedov chokes out McGregor

After Irish star taps out, chaos ensues

Most Read