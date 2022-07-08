Liosis announces he will run for school board in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Gabe Liosis is running for school board. (Special to The News)

A former SFU student society president and comparatively recent graduate from the local school system has announced he will be running for a seat on the SD42 board of education.

Gabe Liosis has lived in Maple Ridge all his life, and attended school at Alouette Elementary, then Maple Ridge Secondary School.

“From a young age, I knew that community involvement was my passion,” he said.

In high school, he was a member of the student council, engaging in advocacy and initiatives that involved working directly with district staff, including presenting to the school board.

“As an SD42 alumnus of less than three years, I believe I am well positioned to understand the issues that are impacting students, families, and the communities as it concerns our schools,” said Liosis.

He wants to draw attention to the differing experiences youth face in schools.

“Growing up as an openly gay youth was challenging,” he said, “but I always had teachers I could confide in, and a community that espoused equality and camaraderie.”

If elected, he hopes to work with the community and district staff to enhance LGBTQ youth’s experiences in schools.

After graduation Liosis attended SFU, where he served as Vice-President University Relations on the SFU Society’s board of directors for one year, and also as president.

“With my experience serving on, and heading, an organization with a total budget of $12 million, a staff team of over 50 unionized employees, and a governing body with a membership of 60-plus people, I understand what it takes to practise good governance, manage large organizations, work within budget constraints, and engage in effective advocacy at all levels of government – skills that are invaluable as a school board trustee.”

“Putting my name on the ballot to bring a youth perspective to the table is an exciting opportunity, and one that I do not take lightly,” he continued. “Youth have had a challenging last two years. Mental health has declined significantly during the pandemic, and for many, they are still struggling. Trustees have a role in working with all levels of government to promote and curate mental health services that are easily accessible for all students.”

Liosis said he is looking forward to the months ahead, and engaging in discussions with community members about the issues impacting youth.