Gabe Liosis is running for school board. (Special to The News)

Gabe Liosis is running for school board. (Special to The News)

Liosis announces he will run for school board in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Local graduate has experience with SFU student society

A former SFU student society president and comparatively recent graduate from the local school system has announced he will be running for a seat on the SD42 board of education.

Gabe Liosis has lived in Maple Ridge all his life, and attended school at Alouette Elementary, then Maple Ridge Secondary School.

“From a young age, I knew that community involvement was my passion,” he said.

In high school, he was a member of the student council, engaging in advocacy and initiatives that involved working directly with district staff, including presenting to the school board.

“As an SD42 alumnus of less than three years, I believe I am well positioned to understand the issues that are impacting students, families, and the communities as it concerns our schools,” said Liosis.

He wants to draw attention to the differing experiences youth face in schools.

“Growing up as an openly gay youth was challenging,” he said, “but I always had teachers I could confide in, and a community that espoused equality and camaraderie.”

READ ALSO: School Board chair will run for Maple Ridge council

If elected, he hopes to work with the community and district staff to enhance LGBTQ youth’s experiences in schools.

After graduation Liosis attended SFU, where he served as Vice-President University Relations on the SFU Society’s board of directors for one year, and also as president.

“With my experience serving on, and heading, an organization with a total budget of $12 million, a staff team of over 50 unionized employees, and a governing body with a membership of 60-plus people, I understand what it takes to practise good governance, manage large organizations, work within budget constraints, and engage in effective advocacy at all levels of government – skills that are invaluable as a school board trustee.”

“Putting my name on the ballot to bring a youth perspective to the table is an exciting opportunity, and one that I do not take lightly,” he continued. “Youth have had a challenging last two years. Mental health has declined significantly during the pandemic, and for many, they are still struggling. Trustees have a role in working with all levels of government to promote and curate mental health services that are easily accessible for all students.”

Liosis said he is looking forward to the months ahead, and engaging in discussions with community members about the issues impacting youth.

READ ALSO: COVID hospitalizations jump by nearly 100 as B.C. experts warn of third Omicron wave

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC municipal electionmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Judge decides who gets to keep the dog after engaged Vancouver Island couple split up
Next story
UPDATED: Armed Mounties surround Maple Ridge home

Just Posted

Gabe Liosis is running for school board. (Special to The News)
Liosis announces he will run for school board in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Tow truck driver goes the extra mile for stranded motorist

Armed police surrounded Maple Ridge home Thursday evening. Issue appears to be resolved but RCMP presence still strong in the suburban neighbourhood. (Special to The News)
UPDATED: Armed Mounties surround Maple Ridge home

Coun. Anena Simpson has announced she will not run for council in October. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Pitt Meadows city councillor says she won’t run again in 2022