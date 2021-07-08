Literacy project funds community learning in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Literacy programs across B.C. are getting a funding boost from the provincial government. (Black Press Media files)

Local adult, family, and Indigenous-focused literacy and learning programs are coming to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows as part of a province-wide $2.9 million fund for the Community Adult Literacy Program.

In Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, the funding will go to the Lifelong Learning for Adults program led by the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Literacy Committee.

There are 97 programs across 128 communities that are receiving some funding, part of which is a one-time top-up fund for the 2021/22 year.

The programs are typically provided free of charge in local communities.

“The everyday impact of building literacy on our communities will be felt for generations,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills training. “Literacy and numeracy programs help people fill out application forms, understand health information, help kids with their homework, establish household budgets, and read and understand labels. It goes beyond that, too. For many adult learners, literacy programs are an important first step in an educational journey to post-secondary studies as they work toward career and life goals for themselves and their families.”

“Giving people the opportunity to improve their literacy opens up so many opportunities,” said Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge- Pitt Meadows. “It can mean anything from being more financially independent to spending time reading with your kids. This investment in a Lifelong Learning for Adults program will be a great addition to our community.”

Literacy programming typically includes one-on-one tutoring and small-group instruction which supports all levels of literacy. In 2020, many programs shifted to online service delivery in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: New seniors digital literacy program to be offered in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

BC politicsBooksLangleyLiterature