Live music in Maple Ridge gets boost from province

Live music is getting a major boost from the provincial government.

The province is putting $2.5 million into the Amplify BC program – a program established in 2018 by the B.C. government to support the local music scene through four streams: B.C. artists; live music presenters; music companies; and the development of the music industry.

Funding is to go towards supporting music companies and live operations.

In April, 2021 the B.C. government announced a $22.5 million investment in the B.C. music industry over three years to recognize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on live music performances and the industry as a whole.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, our government recognizes that it is essential to strengthen B.C.’s music industry and to expand opportunities for people who work in this sector,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

“Our government is committed to supporting British Columbians wanting to pursue a flourishing and sustainable career in music, because when artists succeed, we all shine.”

Local recipients from the 2021-22 intakes include: Maple Ridge artist Cam Blake – son of Bob D’Eith, Maple Ridge Mission MLA and Parliamentary Secretary for Arts and Film – who received $9,000 as part of the Career Development program; Protection Island Productions of Maple Ridge who received $12,860.15 as part of the Music Company Development Regular Intake program; and The Starlight Agency Inc. of Maple Ridge who received $4,000 as part of the Music Company Development Operational Support program.

In 2021-22, Amplify BC provided $8.3 million to support: 216 festivals, venues and presenters through the Live Music program; 95 music companies through the Music Company Development program; 121 emerging and established musicians in advancing their careers through the Career Development and Record in BC programs; and 22 industry development projects through the Music Industry Initiatives program.

“I’m excited that our government is delivering these programs,” said D’Eith.

“Government recognizes the many ways that people in B.C.’s creative sector contribute to the health, prosperity and resilience of our province, and we are committed to supporting their success,” he said.

Amplify BC is delivered through Creative BC, the province’s lead agency for creative-sector funding and development.

For more information about Amplify BC programs and past recipients go to: creativebc.com/services/funding-programs/music-sound-recording-programs/amplify-bc.