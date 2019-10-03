Typical Limousin cows in the pastures (Black Press Media file photo)

Livestock found dead with missing genitals under investigation in northern B.C.

Fort St. John RCMP responded to reports of first a bull, then a horse, found dead

RCMP in Fort St. John are investigating the concerning discovery of livestock found dead without their genitals.

Police received the first report, involving a bull, on Sept. 22, Mounties said in a news release Wednesday. Investigators were unable to determine exactly when it had died but that “significant time had passed before it was reported.”

Police responded to a second report on Tuesday, this time to do with a horse found dead.

In both instances, police were unable to determine the cause of death, but noted that it doesn’t appear they were killed by predators.

Police are working to determine if the two events are related and are treating both incidents as suspicious.

:Reports of this nature are not common place and are taken very seriously by the RCMP,” said Const. Chad Neustaeter. “Losing an animal in this way can be very traumatizing to the owners and our local farming community.”

The BC RCMP Livestock Section is assisting in the investigation.

In the meantime, police are reminding animal producers and livestock owners to check that their fences and gates are itact and properly secured, rely on farm dogs and video surveillance as precautionary measures and report any and all suspious death or injuries of livestock to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.

