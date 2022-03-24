A llama – like the one pictured above – briefly escaped its South Surrey yard Thursday morning, and was found near the side of Highway 99. (Unsplash photo)

A llama – like the one pictured above – briefly escaped its South Surrey yard Thursday morning, and was found near the side of Highway 99. (Unsplash photo)

Llama on the loose near Highway 99 captured, returned to owner

Rogue animal lives nearby and escaped through hole in fence: Surrey RCMP

A rogue llama briefly on the loose along Highway 99 in South Surrey Thursday morning has been captured safely and returned to its owner.

According to Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn, the llama – originally thought to be an alpaca, according to reports – lives on a property adjacent to the highway, near 8 Avenue, and escaped through a hole in a fence.

Police received a number of calls about the runaway llama, which Munn said had been on the loose, and wandering near the right shoulder of the road, since about 7:30 a.m.

“We did respond to a call –passersby were concerned,” Munn said.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the Surrey RCMP tweeted thanks to those who expressed concern for the llama’s safety and called police.

“Update from the officer on scene, the llama was cooperative and did not spit or otherwise assault the officers in any way!” the tweet continued.

There was no indication that the llama had put itself in a dangerous situation with regard to traffic; an eye-witness calling into Vancouver radio station The Peak called the situation “very anti-climactic.”

“It was really just standing there chewing some grass.”


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AnimalsFarmingSurrey

Previous story
2022 Pacific Agriculture Show supports rebuilding of agricultural community
Next story
Ukrainian Canadian Congress pans refugee resettlement program as ‘tourist visa with a work permit’

Just Posted

Local government liquor stores raised $7,966 for the Canadian Red Cross’s Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal. (Google Maps)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows government liquor stores raise thousands for Ukraine

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident says Din verdict shows police training inadequate

The Maple Ridge fire department started their investigation Friday morning, March 18, into a house fire along 228 Street Thursday night. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Victims of Maple Ridge house fire lost everything in blaze

Lydia Reese shared a few pictures taken from the Kanaka Creek Regional Park, down along the Fraser River during an evening sunset made more stunning by the cloud formations. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Beauty that is Maple Ridge