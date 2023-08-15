Local businesses donate $10,000 to Maple Ridge SPCA

Maple Ridge Hyundai and Billy Miner Alehouse and Cafe presented a cheque of $10,000 to the Maple Ridge SPCA on Friday. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Countless local animals will now have everything they could need for the next few months thanks to the fundraising efforts of Maple Ridge Hyundai and the Billy Miner Alehouse and Cafe.

On Friday, the alehouse invited several members of the Maple Ridge SPCA to come down, where they were presented with a giant cheque for $10,000.

Lee Cotterall, ex-manager for the Billy Miner, explained that this money came from the weekly meat draws that the pub has held for the past six months in partnership with Maple Ridge Hyundai.

“Scott is a good friend of the Billy Miner, so we brought him on board as our sponsor, and Maple Ridge Hyundai has been very generous in providing the meat every single week from Langley Farm Market,” said Cotterall. “Each week we varied from probably $300 to $800.”

“We set a goal for $5,000 and reached it in half the time we thought we would,” added Maple Ridge Hyundai general manager Scott Muir.

According to Muir, the money was raised by all of the Billy Miner customers, but one person, in particular, had a big impact on the fundraiser.

“May was the biggest supporter of this by far,” said Muir. “We were a few hundred dollars short of the $10,000 number that we were going for on the last Sunday that we did the meat draws, and she comes right up to us at the end and offers to put up the extra to get us there.”

May Johnson is a regular patron of the Billy Miner and was delighted to be there to see the cheque given to the SPCA and hear what kind of impact it would have on the local animals in need.

Maple Ridge SPCA manager Kahlee Demers explained that $10,000 would allow the organization to help an incredible number of animals.

“I can’t even begin to imagine what we can do with $10,000,” said Demers. “This will be going directly to the animals and the care that we provide to them.”

“Without people like you guys and establishments like this, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.”

The Maple Ridge branch of the SPCA helps local animals that are seriously sick, injured, neglected, or otherwise in need. The organization depends primarily on community donations to keep operational.

