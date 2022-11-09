Sandi Wight, who had been with the Legion for over 40 years, passed away earlier this year and will be specially honoured this Remembrance Day. (The News)

Local legion finalizes plans for Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day services

Longtime organizer of annual service, Sandi Wight, passed away earlier this year

Pitt Meadows will be pulling out all the stops this year for their Nov. 11 Remembrance Day ceremonies.

In partnership with The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #88, the City of Pitt Meadows will host a variety of activities to honour veterans.

“There will be a small parade around Spirit Square, ending with a Ceremony of Remembrance, singing of O Canada, The Last Post, two minutes of silence, pipers, and a reading of In Flanders Fields,” explained Branch 88 secretary manager Lesley Nantel.

A major part of the ceremony will include members of the legion and the public laying wreaths down in front of the cenotaph located in Spirit Square at 11985 Harris Rd.

Nantel said that they always encourage as many wreaths to be laid down as possible. However, it is up to participants to bring their own wreath to the event, as there will not be ones provided to them.

Organizing these Remembrance Day services is important to the legion, as Nantel explained.

“Promoting remembrance is part of The Royal Canadian Legion’s mission and has been one of our principal objectives since our inception,” she said. “The legion inspires Canadians to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, and to honour those who served and continue to serve today.”

While all of these activities are typical of the Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day service, there is going to be one major difference this year. Sandi Wight, who had long been the organizer of such events, will no longer be spearheading the service due to her tragically passing away on Apr. 8, 2022.

READ MORE: Sandra Louella Wight (nee Enns) obituary

“We would like to pay special tribute to Sandra (Sandi) Wight, our Zone Command Officer and former emcee and organizer of the Pitt Meadows ceremony,” said Nantel. “She passed away this year and we will remember her and her contributions to this day.”

In addition to honouring Wight, the Pitt Meadows service will also include a salute to a local veteran.

Even though the Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day service will only be held on Nov. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 11:30 a.m., Nantel emphasized that this is something that should recognized not just on Remembrance Day, but all year round.

“Remembrance is a year-long commitment, and we endeavour to promote it through programs, services, and resources, but especially on Nov. 11,” said Nantel. “By remembering, we pay tribute to members of the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP who served to defend our values and freedoms. We also honour those who continue to serve our country today.”

