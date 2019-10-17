Local museums host family-fun Halloween activities

Haney House Museum in Maple Ridge and the Pitt Meadows Museum are each hosting family-fun Halloween activities. (Leslie Norman/Pitt Meadows Museum)

The Haney House and Pitt Meadows museums are concocting spooky Halloween activities fun for the whole family.

The Haney House Museum is hosting Eat, Drink and Be Spooky at the museum on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 11612 224 St. in Maple Ridge.

The drop-in event will feature the museum dressed in its Halloween best.

“We’re going to have the house decorated a lot for Halloween, so it’s kind of a good photo-op,” said Melissa Rollit, an organizer of the event.

During the one day event the museum will display some of its “scarier artifacts.”

“It’s a surprise element, but I can say we’ll have creepy dolls,” said Rollit.

Families are encourages to come in costume to the one-day event which will include games, crafts and a scavenger hunt.

Adults are free and tickets for children are $5 and can be purchased online.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge’s Emerald Pig selling costumes in time for Halloween

Meanwhile, the Pitt Meadows Museum is hosting Museum After Dark.

The event will take place at the museum located at 12294 Harris Rd. in Pitt Meadows on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 1 to 7 p.m.; and Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The big day is the Sunday,” said Leslie Norman, curator at the museum.

Similarly, the museum will have crafts, mystery boxes and a scavenger hunt.

“We have a skeleton and he’s on the scavenger hunt, you have to find him, but he’s not always in the same place every year,” said Norman.

New this year is the Slumach escape room. Organizers suggest booking a time slot by phone at 604-465-4322 or email at pittmeadowsmuseum@telus.net.

Admission to the event is by donation.

“Come in costume and get a treat,” Norman added.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.