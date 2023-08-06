Gabrielle Vaughan is hosting a local vendor market to raise funds for Cythera Transition House Society in Maple Ridge on Aug. 19. (Gabrielle Vaughan/Special to The News)

Local vendor market seeks to raise money for Maple Ridge women’s charity

All proceeds from Aug. 19 market will go to Cythera Transition House Society

A Maple Ridge artist is stepping out on her own to host a market in hopes of raising money for Cythera Transition House Society.

Gabrielle Vaughan, who creates art under the name Garby, said she helped host a fundraising market last year to support the Family Education and Support Centre, but this will be her first time hosting an event alone.

The marketplace will be filled with local vendors selling a variety of products, including many other artists from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

There will be a $2 entry fee, which Vaughan said will help increase the total amount of money that she can contribute to Cythera.

“All leftover proceeds after buying decorations and food for the concession is going to Cythera House,” said Vaughan. “The artists can also donate small items, if they’re able to, for the woman of Cythera House.”

As someone who has used Cythera’s services in the past, Vaughan said she understands the importance that the organization has for the women of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows and wants to help out the organization as much as possible.

There will also be a food donation bin at the event, with all of the non-perishable donations going to the Friends in Need Food Bank.

Vaughan said that she is excited for the event and was pleased to see that there was enough interest from local artists and vendors to completely fill all of the available spaces.

The marketplace fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19, from noon to 6 p.m. at 22088 Selkirk Ave., Maple Ridge.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

