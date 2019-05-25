Located on Airport Way in Golden Ears Business Park.

Martina McIsaac, general manager of Hilti Canada, cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of the company’s new service centre at Pitt Meadows airport alongside Coun. Bob Meachen (right). (Mathilda de Villiers/THE NEWS)

Hilti North America opened a new service centre Friday in Pitt Meadows, one of the company’s two in the country.

The opening ceremony included a tour of the facility in the Golden Ears Business Park on Airport Way, adjacent to the airport.

Avi Kahn, CEO of Hilti North America, said that Hilti wanted a place that would not only provide space for expansion, but also where employees could feel “at home.”

He added the facility is three times the size of Hilti’s previous site in Burnaby. At more than 1,000 sq. m, at capacity it can service up to 65,000 tools per year.

Hilti services the professional contract market, so everything it does at the centre is geared towards that.

The new space will also allow for improved and more environmentally friendly technology to be implemented.

Hilti has installed vacuum systems across the workspace to control dust, especially that from silica, created when breaking up concrete.

Kahn also said the new space has easy access for those commuting from outside the community.

Initially, the centre will house 12 staff members. Kahn said Hilti plans to double that in coming years.

“For local jobs and just business in our community, we’re always supportive of that,” said Pitt Meadows Coun. Tracy Miyashita, who attended the opening.

