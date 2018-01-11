Highway 97 was down to single-lane traffic again this morning near the incident. Max Winkelman photo.

‘Logging truck jack-knifed’ in fatal Highway 97 crash

Collision under investigation

  • Jan. 11, 2018 12:45 a.m.
  • News

On Jan. 10 at approximately 9:30 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a collision on Hwy 97 South and Butler Road near Lac la Hache.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a southbound loaded logging truck in the fast lane was overtaking another semi truck in the slow lane when their trailers made contact. As a result, the trailer of the logging truck jack-knifed into the northbound lanes and impacted a northbound vehicle.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was deceased at the scene. A youth who was a passenger in the northbound vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries. Neither driver from the semi trucks involved were injured.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Traffic Services, Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement branch, and the BC Coroners’ Service are investigating this collision.

Hwy 97 was closed for several hours while the collision was investigated and re-opened to traffic in the late afternoon.

Police would like to remind the motoring public to exercise caution while driving in inclement weather conditions, ensure their vehicle is equipped with appropriate tires and pack extra clothing and food in the event you are delayed.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Traffic Services office at 250-392-8729.

Previous story
Maple Ridge mother’s blog real-life glimpse into harsh reality of cancer
Next story
Wintry weather warning for B.C. highways

Just Posted

Four walls, three square meals helps some off Maple Ridge streets

Intensive case management team has house 23 of 40 people from RainCity Housing shelter

UPDATED: Site picked for housing to help homeless in Maple Ridge

Salvation Army to operate 40-bed supportive housing and 40-bed emergency shelter facility.

UPDATED: Ridge RCMP assist in Mission arrests

Two suspects fled from Eighteen Pastures golf course.

Maple Ridge mother’s blog real-life glimpse into harsh reality of cancer

Jennifer Montgomery-Lay finds strength in words while helping her daughter in her fight against brain cancer

Real estate market still hot, despite soaring prices for detached homes

South of Fraser, South Surrey/White Rock, Surrey, Cloverdale, and Langley among million-dollar club

No more Saturday night bingo at Chances Maple Ridge

Patrons worried beginning of end for bingo; not so, says Chances

‘Logging truck jack-knifed’ in fatal Highway 97 crash

Collision under investigation

UPDATED: Police-watchdog asks for witnesses in serious Vancouver Police crash

A pedestrian was sent to hospital with serious injuries

Brother of Premier John Horgan passes away

A service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.

B.C. Mounties warn of fake gold after two Chinese nationals face fraud charges

The buyer thought he had purchased priceless artifacts

Two B.C. First Nation communities mourning loss of teen in reserve house fire

Williams Lake First Nation chief releases statement on death of teen

BCHL alumni named to Canadian men’s Olympic hockey roster

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett amongst the B.C. players named to Olympic team

Giants add experience for playoff push

Trio of new Vancouver players have 59 games of post-season experience compared to 17 among rest of the roster

Two arrested for alleged obstruction at Kinder Morgan pipeline site

Police say two women refused to leave their illegally parked trailer

Most Read