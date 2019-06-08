London police arrest 5th suspect in attack on lesbian couple

Police said Saturday all of suspects are between 15 and 18 years old

Police in London have arrested a fifth suspect on suspicion of punching two women on a bus because they are lesbians.

Authorities didn’t identify the victims in the May 30 attack. But Melania Geymonat posted an image on her Facebook page showing her bloodied face and that of her girlfriend’s.

Geymonat said in the post that they were on the upper deck of the bus when a gang of “hooligans” demanded that they kiss. The women tried to reason with them, but the incident escalated.

Police said Saturday all of suspects are between 15 and 18 years old.

Detective Superintendent Andy Cox says that while attacks like this are rare on London buses, extra uniformed and plain clothes officers will be out on patrol this weekend to offer reassurance.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Penticton bans sitting and lying down on some sidewalks
Next story
B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Just Posted

Houses selling in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Has been the leader in Greater Vancouver Board for detached sales this year

Burrards win big in Burnaby

Maple Ridge team owns a share of first place, hosts Shamrocks Sunday

Photos: Elementary track and field championships

Top kids in Grades 4-7 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows compete

Things to do this weekend

In Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Citizen’s Ink: A shot at fracturing party politics

The Maple Ridge NPA was active in one election and then disappeared until 1990.

VIDEO: Bear picks fight with garbage can in the middle of B.C. town

Andrea Cranmer posted a 30 second clip of the bear on social media.

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Fraser Valley mom outraged after son punched, kicked by school bully

Incident was filmed by other students, now Mission mom wants action taken to prevent more attacks

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

Burnaby RCMP probe third fatal collision in two days

Two of the crashes involved pedestrians, including one that is being treated as a hit-and-run

B.C.’s Jordyn Huitema about to live out childhood dream by playing at World Cup

Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold

Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates

B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake

Lotto Max ticket bought in Surrey wins $62,000

There was no winning ticket for Friday night’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

Most Read