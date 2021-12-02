Long list of schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows with COVID cases

The moms who run the B.C. School Covid Tracker report that almost half of the schools in the province now have COVID-19 exposure events, and that is true of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows schools.

The B.C. School Covid Tracker added 32 schools to their list on Tuesday, including Pitt Meadows secondary from School District 42. The citizen initiative to track the pandemic in schools now reports that 47.5 per cent of the schools in B.C. have exposure events. These incidents could be a single case of the virus, or multiple staff and students with cases – which may not be termed an outbreak.

𝐁𝐂 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 Nov 30, 2021, at 10:27pm

⭐️ 32 added today!

School Exposure Events for 2021-2022 school year: 3575

Schools Affected this year: 923 pic.twitter.com/n3W7IXSbkj — BC School Covid Tracker (@BCschoolCovid) December 1, 2021

Fraser Health reports there have been exposure events at 10 elementary schools and three secondary schools in School District 42 since Nov. 17. There are a total of 21 elementary schools in the district, and six secondary schools.

In addition, there is an exposure event at Meadowridge School, which is an independent institution.

Fraser Health is now registering children aged five and up to get vaccinated. Information is available at Fraserhealth.ca