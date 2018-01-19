Long-time Pitt Meadows firefighter saluted

Pitt Meadows firefighters said goodbye to one of their longest-serving volunteer firefighters this week.

Jack Dougan died after a long battle with cancer.

The flags at Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Service have been lowered to half mast in honour of his service and will remain so until sunset on the day he’s laid to rest, says the City of Pitt Meadows.

Dougan, 71, spent more than 35 years as a volunteer with the department. He initially retired from the department in 2012 after 32 years, but rejoined the department a year later.

“He couldn’t stay away,” said fire chief Don Jolley said then during before the annual awards banquet. “That says everything about these people and their commitmentto the community.”